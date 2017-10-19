TshisaLIVE

Nomuzi: Zodwa Wabantu is the new Skhanda Queen

19 October 2017 - 11:15 By TshisaLIVE
Nomuzi Mabena believes that Zodwa Wabantu is the new Skhanda Queen.
Nomuzi Mabena believes that Zodwa Wabantu is the new Skhanda Queen.
Image: Via Instagram

Musician and TV personality Nomuzi Mabena has passed on the baton of Skhanda Queen to dancer Zodwa Wabantu, insisting the entertainer is now the one who represents the people.

Nomuzi was given the title of Skhanda Queen by her former boss K.O, who believed the star would make a massive impact in the industry, because people could relate to her and would take her as their queen. She carried the title for several years until her name became synonymous with the title.

But speaking to Metro FM's Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu this week, Nomuzi said that she wanted to leave the title behind and felt that Zodwa was the real peoples' celeb.

"I think that Zodwa Wabantu is the new Skhanda Queen. Trust me, she is the real dust queen... She is hella poppin," Nomuzi said.

She explained that the movement she once led was dead, but felt like Zodwa was leading a new era that could be bigger and better.

Zodwa's star has been on the rise ever since she appeared at the Durban July earlier this year in a revealing black dress and no underwear.

She told TshisaLIVE that despite the controversy the outfit caused, she was breaking stereotypes and becoming a role model to a lot of women who may have initially judged her.

"Now they look at me and think, 'actually Zodwa may be right.' Why should I compromise on living my best life because of a man? Why can't I have a good time when I am working for my own money? Why must I stay in an abusive relationship, when I am enough? So I'm loved by women, most guys don't like me because they say I'm making women more "aware" of their freedom," she explained.

WATCH: Mzansi's final goodbye to Dumi Masilela with TV memorial

Fans of Rhythm City were left in tears on Wednesday when the show paid a final tribute to actor Dumi Masilela with a touching memorial service ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

IN MEMES: Papa Penny talks condoms and it's hilarious!

Papa Penny left Twitter in stitches after he dubbed his mother a hero for not putting him in a condom and throwing him away. The show might be in its ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Pulane finds love again after alleged abusive past

Pulane Lenkoe has revealed to TshisaLIVE that she has found love again and is in a happier space, after allegedly being physically and emotionally ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Meet the Brickz court translator who gave Mzansi life

Court translator Sizakele Mhlongo stole the show at the sentencing of musician Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu but she says she was just doing her ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'He's like my son' - Dr Malinga squashes the beef with Nasty C

Seven months after being embroiled in a bitter feud, Nasty C and Dr Malinga settled their beef with an embrace recently at an event.  After a picture ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals TshisaLIVE
  2. Brickz sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a teenage relative TshisaLIVE
  3. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Junior de Rocka surprises his mom with new car (and there were tears) TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS: Inside Khanyi Mbau's surprise birthday party TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet SA's coolest granny
[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
X