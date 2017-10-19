Nomuzi: Zodwa Wabantu is the new Skhanda Queen

Musician and TV personality Nomuzi Mabena has passed on the baton of Skhanda Queen to dancer Zodwa Wabantu, insisting the entertainer is now the one who represents the people.

Nomuzi was given the title of Skhanda Queen by her former boss K.O, who believed the star would make a massive impact in the industry, because people could relate to her and would take her as their queen. She carried the title for several years until her name became synonymous with the title.

But speaking to Metro FM's Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu this week, Nomuzi said that she wanted to leave the title behind and felt that Zodwa was the real peoples' celeb.

"I think that Zodwa Wabantu is the new Skhanda Queen. Trust me, she is the real dust queen... She is hella poppin," Nomuzi said.

She explained that the movement she once led was dead, but felt like Zodwa was leading a new era that could be bigger and better.

Zodwa's star has been on the rise ever since she appeared at the Durban July earlier this year in a revealing black dress and no underwear.

She told TshisaLIVE that despite the controversy the outfit caused, she was breaking stereotypes and becoming a role model to a lot of women who may have initially judged her.

"Now they look at me and think, 'actually Zodwa may be right.' Why should I compromise on living my best life because of a man? Why can't I have a good time when I am working for my own money? Why must I stay in an abusive relationship, when I am enough? So I'm loved by women, most guys don't like me because they say I'm making women more "aware" of their freedom," she explained.