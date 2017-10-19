Sdumo & Nomzamo break Mzansi's heart with Isibaya 'death' scene

As if the nation hadn't already been going through the most this week with the cabinet reshuffle and Dumi Masilela's TV memorial, popular Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya had viewers on the verge of a breakdown with scenes depicting what seems to be one of the show's most popular character's impending death.

Popular actors Nomzamo Mbatha and Sdumo Mtshali have played a loving couple on the show for over four and a half years, and had fans in tears this week when they played out a scene where Sdumo's character, Sbu, is in hospital after an accident that leaves him hovering between life and death.