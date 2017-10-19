Sdumo & Nomzamo break Mzansi's heart with Isibaya 'death' scene
As if the nation hadn't already been going through the most this week with the cabinet reshuffle and Dumi Masilela's TV memorial, popular Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya had viewers on the verge of a breakdown with scenes depicting what seems to be one of the show's most popular character's impending death.
Popular actors Nomzamo Mbatha and Sdumo Mtshali have played a loving couple on the show for over four and a half years, and had fans in tears this week when they played out a scene where Sdumo's character, Sbu, is in hospital after an accident that leaves him hovering between life and death.
love is stronger than death. @IsibayaMzansi pic.twitter.com/HV7vvAXruP— zwabheka (@zwabheka) October 17, 2017
The emotional situation has led to fans flooding social media with distraught messages, many of them begging Sbu not to die.
#Isibaya... That last scene ya Thandeka &Sbu got me so emotional 😞and I'm there looking stupid 😢 pic.twitter.com/meQtUsgggk— Portia❤@🐝 (@Portiahabiba93) October 18, 2017
So y'all goin do this to us Sbu and Thandeka? 😭 This shxt hurting our feelings for real. #Isibaya pic.twitter.com/Hpfcu8un6p— VOOV: tiaplaatjie (@tiaplaatjie) October 18, 2017
#Isibaya somebody tell me Sbu will make it... pic.twitter.com/32uWkEnR9f— Amogelang M (@a_kgathole) October 18, 2017
Sbu can't die 😭😭😭 hayi my heart can't take it #Isibaya pic.twitter.com/kKAduAccCE— Kathy Nkadimeng (@kathy_nkadimeng) October 18, 2017
Wow. “Wakrazulwa” playing in this scene where @NomzamoMbatha is next to Sbu’s hospital bed sent me straight to my feels. #Isibaya pic.twitter.com/UeuoWiW721— thando 2/5/16 (@Mello_Muffin) October 18, 2017
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sdumo would not confirm whether he had left the show, explaining that he was still shooting with the production for now.
"I am still on the set of the show and can't comment on whether I am leaving or not. I have been working on a number of projects at the moment and Isibaya have been great in allowing me to do several different things at the same time. All I can say is that fans will have to wait and see what happens in the future," Sdumo said.
