WATCH: Simz sings along to Dumi's Rhythm City song in his honour

19 October 2017 - 08:50 By TshisaLIVE
Late actor Dumi Masilela and his wife Simz loved singing together
Image: Via YouTube

Singing along to the song Dumi Masilela composed for Rhythm City, Simz Ngema attempted to keep up the tradition she shared with her late hubby by posting "sing along" videos.

One of the things that made Dumi and Simz one of the coolest couples was the fun they would have together. When Dumi released his song Shona Phansi, they posted a video singing along in the car.

After his last appearance on the show (in which he sang his song Ungasabi)  last week, Simz played it in the background and sang along word for word.

She attached a sweet message detailing how keeping up their tradition makes her smile.

"I will forever make our "sing along" videos in your honour. Only because they make me smile even when my heart is heavy."

Dumi died in hospital after being shot during an attempted hijacking in Tembisa on August 2.

Watch the video here:

