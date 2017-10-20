TshisaLIVE

Battle of the booty: Boity, Sbahle & Lorna own it

20 October 2017 - 10:14 By TshisaLIVE
Lorna Maseko brought the heat on social media.
Image: Via Lorna Maseko's Instagram

Summer is here and several of our favourite celebs have taken advantage of the warm weather to show off their bootys.

As if you needed any more inspiration to head to the gym, take a look at Boity Thulo, Sbahle Mpisane and Lorna Maseko.

Who do you think wins the prize?BOITY

Ska ba hemisa... 😤😂

A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

😁

A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

Sbahle

Image: Sbahle's Instagram

Lorna Maseko

🎱🖤⚫️🔘⚫️🎱🖤

A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) on

🍃🍀☘️☘️🍀🍃

A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) on

