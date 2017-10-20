TshisaLIVE

Chichi Letswalo: I don't want a husband or kids

20 October 2017 - 07:00 By chrizelda kekana
Actress Chichi Letswalo has made up her mind to do only things that make her happy
Actress Chichi Letswalo has made up her mind to do only things that make her happy
Image: Via Instagram

Chichi Letswalo has made up her mind about the things that make her happy and is adamant they don't include a husband and children.

She told TshisaLIVE that she has witnessed all of her friends get married then get divorced and, having empathised with them during that "painful" process, she knew for sure it was not for her.

"I don't want to get married personally, ever. I don't believe you need to get married in order to be a professional, to have a family or to be happy. I don't want to get married and I don't want children. It is a personal choice and a promise I have."

The actress explained that her decision came from her sense of self-awareness. She said being aware of her do's and her dont's made her realise that she isn't "built" for a life of husband and kids.

She said putting herself first and being honest enough to admit that she is not made to handle marriage and raising kids, was an act of love in her eyes.

"Certain people aspire to have a family and children, I am not one of them. I have different aspirations," she said.

"It's never been a dream of mine to have a husband and kids. The thought of it actually gives me anxiety. I think children are wonderful. A family is wonderful, but I feel like the world has changed so much and women have revolutionised themselves so much that you can choose to the kind of women you want to to be."

Chichi explained that she enjoyed relationships and loves "being in love" but wanted the freedom to pursue her dreams.

She said she refuses to be bullied by status quo into doing things she knows will not bring her any joy.

"I just want to be able to the things that I love, things that make me happy. Surrounded by people that love me, who I love in return. Presenting, being with people and acting, those things give my soul joy."

The comments on the People's Bae's bday wish to his gal are everything

The People's Bae aka Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is known for his prowess with words, but his birthday message to his alleged bae Mmabatho Montsho left Twitter ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Sdumo & Nomzamo break Mzansi's heart with Isibaya 'death' scene

As if the nation hadn't already been going through the most this week with the cabinet reshuffle and Dumi Masilela's TV memorial, popular Mzansi ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

WATCH: Simz sings along to Dumi's Rhythm City song in his honour

Singing along to the song Dumi Masilela composed for Rhythm City, Simz Ngema attempted to keep up the tradition she shared with her late hubby by ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

WATCH: Mzansi's final goodbye to Dumi Masilela with TV memorial

Fans of Rhythm City were left in tears on Wednesday when the show paid a final tribute to actor Dumi Masilela with a touching memorial service ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

IN MEMES: Papa Penny talks condoms and it's hilarious!

Papa Penny left Twitter in stitches after he dubbed his mother a hero for not putting him in a condom and throwing him away. The show might be in its ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Twitter shook by Ntombi's four potential fathers TshisaLIVE
  2. People ask me about Bonang- Robby Collins on being mistaken for AKA TshisaLIVE
  3. Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. I had to show them I wasn't soft, says Emtee on initiation TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet SA's coolest granny
[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
X