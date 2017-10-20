Chichi Letswalo: I went through a two-year depression

"I was so depressed. I went through a two-year depression because, when I am not doing this (acting), I do get sad. And so, I'm not even going to lie. If I am not doing what I love, I get sad," said actress Chichi Letswalo.

Chichi told TshisaLIVE that she is a classic case of suffering for neglecting your passion, explaining that the "involuntary break" she took from acting left her depressed.

After capturing the hearts of South Africans on popular soapies Generations and Backstage, life forced the actress to take a break from acting. She relocated to the States in 2007 where she enrolled at a performing arts school in New York.

Five years later, Chichi revealed that she returned to Mzansi a different person who had a different outlook on life.

"I used to stress about plans and my career, like, intensely, but now I am a different person. Now I'm like, whatever the universe brings (I'll accept). All I ask for is that I am happy, paid well and to do things that give me joy and growth as an artist. I love being surprised by the universe and by God."

Chichi is currently slaying on Mzansi Magic's Isithembiso as Claudia. She said playing Claudia is her sole focus at the moment.

"I love being on camera. It gives me so much joy. I love acting, being in the minds of different characters and right now, Claudia. Being on set, with my colleagues, gives my soul so much joy. So I want to do it all the time and all over the world, not just SA."

The actress also shared her plans, saying that she would love an opportunity to tell her own stories one day.