'December fever is here!' - Twitter responds to Distruction Boyz album

After giving Mzansi a reason to burn out dancefloors with their production on last years' December anthem Wololo, the Distruction Boyz have released their debut album and it has already won Twitter over, launching December fever.

Thobani ‘Cue’ Mgobhozi (21) and Zipho ‘Gold’ Mthembu (20), better known as Distruction Boyz, are gqom DJ’s and producers from Kwa-Mashu.

Despite Gqom Is The Future being their first album, the duo have already been nominated for two SAMAs for Babes Wodumo's Wololo and Shut Up & Groove.

Twitter declared Friday Distruction Boyz day and said that the arrival of this album means November is cancelled off the calendar.