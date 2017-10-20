'December fever is here!' - Twitter responds to Distruction Boyz album
After giving Mzansi a reason to burn out dancefloors with their production on last years' December anthem Wololo, the Distruction Boyz have released their debut album and it has already won Twitter over, launching December fever.
Thobani ‘Cue’ Mgobhozi (21) and Zipho ‘Gold’ Mthembu (20), better known as Distruction Boyz, are gqom DJ’s and producers from Kwa-Mashu.
Despite Gqom Is The Future being their first album, the duo have already been nominated for two SAMAs for Babes Wodumo's Wololo and Shut Up & Groove.
Twitter declared Friday Distruction Boyz day and said that the arrival of this album means November is cancelled off the calendar.
Its a cold Friday but because Destruction Boyz released an album, its 🔥🔥💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/mxxpy34lxZ— Ndipheni!! (@LordBixa) October 20, 2017
so Distruction boyz jst dragged us from October to December *washa* pic.twitter.com/tFlp0wvSeX— Tsilatsila Onndwela (@onndwy_mulwy) October 19, 2017
Bru. I nearly shared my opinion about Destruction Boyz sound. But ey, being dragged for how I feel ain on my list this year. Done pic.twitter.com/6dPAa2IdDi— Deepro (@DeeproCrump) October 19, 2017
*me realizing that destruction boyz moved December to today* pic.twitter.com/G65g5rUb6w— biscuit (@amiryaboi) October 19, 2017
when I hear destruction Boyz madness💃💃I don't know what to do with myself nje pic.twitter.com/0Dfrc9xfqu— Rakgadi Lelo❤ (@Simply_lelo_) October 19, 2017
Metro FM...was playing Destruction Boyz-Madness...💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/DdlmuivjnX— MaDube 💕💕 (@DrakeIsBae96) October 20, 2017
Yebooo Distruction Boyz 🔥🔥👏 #Gqomisthefuture pic.twitter.com/UFuq3LA755— Zamaswazi Nkosi (@ZamaswaziNkosi4) October 20, 2017
Distruction Boyz “Omunye” will ruin so many relationships.— That Zulu Guy (@Collinzzulu) October 20, 2017
*Laughs in breakups* pic.twitter.com/9z18X0AyTt
