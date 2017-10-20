I am not a sangoma or a prophet, says PRO

He said that people have started to recognise his gift and have made him a spiritual counsellor in his community.

"I am a leader. This gift is to help people, like those who are homeless or need support. I don't do medicine, I just try to reach people through support and music. It is amazing how you can touch a person's life through music or just being there," he said.

He said he realised that he needed to do more after he dreamt about his grandmother who died five years previously.

"In the dream she gave me money, but when I split the paper, there was only invoices. I interpreted it to mean that I should send money home. Since then, they (the ancestors) have sent me all over the show to help. Sometimes there is a fight at home which no one is telling me about and I will go home and find that there is a fight," he said.

He said that he was not sure where his gift would take him and was taking it one moment at a time.

"I don't know what will happen with it and who I will help, but I am not a traditional healer. I am on a different level," he added.