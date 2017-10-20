'I'll even deliver to the moon' - Yes, Dr Malinga is selling water now

Watch out MoFaya! Dr Malinga is starting his very own beverage company, starting with a brand of bottled water and ice.

Dr Malinga announced his fourth business venture in two years this week with the launch of Lingas Water - joining the artist's vehicle tracking, entertainment and venue hiring businesses.

Dr Malinga, who is never short of crazy business ideas, told TshisaLIVE that he had the idea for the water company after going thirsty.

"No one can live without water, even me. So I decided to launch something everyone needs. That is how I approach all of my ideas: If I need it, I create it and then sell it," he explained.

The water is bottled in Hammanskraal and is only available through direct orders. It comes with a number of promises, including delivery of any order to anywhere in the world.

"I'll deliver to anywhere in the world. I'll even deliver to the moon, in whatever quantity. You say you want a million bottles and I will deliver a million bottles," he promised.

The musician said he was inspired by DJ Sbu to chase his dreams.

"DJ Sbu is an inspiration. He showed us how to take ourselves seriously in business and believe in ourselves. I now believe that I can start any business because he showed me it is possible. I am going all out with this water, like Sbu did with MoFaya, and take it to the streets and taxi ranks"