TshisaLIVE

'I'll even deliver to the moon' - Yes, Dr Malinga is selling water now

20 October 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Musician Dr Malinga launches another side-business.
Musician Dr Malinga launches another side-business.
Image: Via Instagram

Watch out MoFaya! Dr Malinga is starting his very own beverage company, starting with a brand of bottled water and ice.

Dr Malinga announced his fourth business venture in two years this week with the launch of Lingas Water - joining the artist's vehicle tracking, entertainment and venue hiring businesses. 

Dr Malinga, who is never short of crazy business ideas, told TshisaLIVE that he had the idea for the water company after going thirsty.

"No one can live without water, even me. So I decided to launch something everyone needs. That is how I approach all of my ideas: If I need it, I create it and then sell it," he explained.

The water is bottled in Hammanskraal and is only available through direct orders. It comes with a number of promises, including delivery of any order to anywhere in the world.

"I'll deliver to anywhere in the world. I'll even deliver to the moon, in whatever quantity. You say you want a million bottles and I will deliver a million bottles," he promised.

The musician said he was inspired by DJ Sbu to chase his dreams.

"DJ Sbu is an inspiration. He showed us how to take ourselves seriously in business and believe in ourselves. I now believe that I can start any business because he showed me it is possible. I am going all out with this water, like Sbu did with MoFaya, and take it to the streets and taxi ranks"

Nomuzi: Zodwa Wabantu is the new Skhanda Queen

Musician and TV personality Nomuzi Mabena has passed on the baton of Skhanda Queen to dancer Zodwa Wabantu, insisting the entertainer is now the one ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: Mzansi's final goodbye to Dumi Masilela with TV memorial

Fans of Rhythm City were left in tears on Wednesday when the show paid a final tribute to actor Dumi Masilela with a touching memorial service ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sdumo & Nomzamo break Mzansi's heart with Isibaya 'death' scene

As if the nation hadn't already been going through the most this week with the cabinet reshuffle and Dumi Masilela's TV memorial, popular Mzansi ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

The comments on the People's Bae's bday wish to his gal are everything

The People's Bae aka Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is known for his prowess with words, but his birthday message to his alleged bae Mmabatho Montsho left Twitter ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Papa Penny talks condoms and it's hilarious!

Papa Penny left Twitter in stitches after he dubbed his mother a hero for not putting him in a condom and throwing him away. The show might be in its ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: Pulane finds love again after alleged abusive past

Pulane Lenkoe has revealed to TshisaLIVE that she has found love again and is in a happier space, after allegedly being physically and emotionally ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Dancing granny is the best thing on the net right now TshisaLIVE
  2. Sdumo & Nomzamo break Mzansi's heart with Isibaya 'death' scene TshisaLIVE
  3. People ask me about Bonang- Robby Collins on being mistaken for AKA TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter shook by Ntombi's four potential fathers TshisaLIVE
  5. Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
Moments after alleged gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
X