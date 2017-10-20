'It's an attack on Africa' -Another skincare brand under fire for ‘racism’

Just under two weeks after beauty brand Dove sparked outrage on social media for depicting a black woman morphing into a white woman, Nivea has also come under fire for an advert for it Natural Fairness lotions, which social media users have labelled as racist.

The advert, which appeared in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal, featured Former Miss Nigeria Omowunmi Akinnifesi applying the lotion to her skin, which instantly turns lighter, while claiming that it made her feel younger.