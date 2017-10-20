The Date My Family twins are back! And Twitter loves their 'fighting' spirit
Twitter thinks the judges of the Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search are 'impossible to impress' after last night's episode showed them rejecting the Date My Family twins who slayed their auditions.
Twitter first met Pretty and Precious Zondo when they appeared on Date My Family back in June where Precious was a potential date for bachelor Sibusiso Mkhwanazi.
Later in the year, they tried their luck at MTV Base VJ Search. Twitter recognised the pair and applauded them for continuing to pursue their dreams.
Even though the judges, Thembisa Mdoda and Unathi Msengana rejected the twins, Twitter felt they slayed their audition.
#OPWPresenterSearch We all agree de twins nailed it ryt....RT if u agree pic.twitter.com/WYILswE74t— Cde Leps (@Mr_Leps) October 20, 2017
S/O to the twins for never giving on their dream, even after being rejected numerous times #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/UKtUhCT3Og— 👑 мαѕєηtℓє 🌹 (@MasentleSiwela) October 19, 2017
Actually... 🤔🤦🏾♀️They made a BIG mistake letting the twins go! 🙍🏾💆🏾🙆🏾— Thoko Liz Nchabeleng (@Lizzie_Leah) October 19, 2017
They need to bring them back😰🤔#OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/rjZA591c6d
#OPWPresenterSearch The twins doh, what a wow... pic.twitter.com/QazdjQNLzd— Bongani_Diego® (@BonganiD_Kaunda) October 19, 2017
#OPWPresenterSearch#Twins😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥#skabahemisa girls#banyiseni,banye!!#qhubekani👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LZHAhR9Grd— Bomibetu (@msjaybetu) October 19, 2017
Umona what did the twins do wrong 🙄🙄🙄🙄 they gave it all but umona #OPWPresenterSearch @unathimsengana @tembisa pic.twitter.com/ERwOuUTwtT— @Malidollar (@Malidollar1) October 19, 2017
Why did they make the twins audition individually & still Jelly them?— Ofentse NakediGreen (@MissNakediGreen) October 19, 2017
#OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/W8RzezkX2X
They said No to the twins,— Ofentse NakediGreen (@MissNakediGreen) October 19, 2017
Then they let that judgmental woman thru,
Kanjani?
#OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/ildL4GOm3i
They said "No" to the twins.. Ku rough #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/FQ3dSlhv7T— Pearl Nonjabulo (@Pearl_Njabulo) October 19, 2017
Twins? Ok! #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/cL45JGR0Bl— Seed Of Abraham™ (@VictorioslyMade) October 19, 2017
Haibo 😳 😳 they rejected the twins #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/ojIC0eHFm2— Success 👑 👑 👑 (@Katleho_Katz) October 19, 2017
