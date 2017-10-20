The Date My Family twins are back! And Twitter loves their 'fighting' spirit

Twitter thinks the judges of the Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search are 'impossible to impress' after last night's episode showed them rejecting the Date My Family twins who slayed their auditions.

Twitter first met Pretty and Precious Zondo when they appeared on Date My Family back in June where Precious was a potential date for bachelor Sibusiso Mkhwanazi.

Later in the year, they tried their luck at MTV Base VJ Search. Twitter recognised the pair and applauded them for continuing to pursue their dreams.

Even though the judges, Thembisa Mdoda and Unathi Msengana rejected the twins, Twitter felt they slayed their audition.