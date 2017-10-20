Twitter questions Riky Rick's motive for second apology to 'fake' sneaker kid

It appears that the Balenciaga incident is still haunting Riky Rick who took to Twitter to apologise once more for mocking a kid for 'fake' sneakers.

Riky rick took to social media to apologise and explain that he never meant any harm to the Mbulelo Mtselu and they have been in communication since the incident. He also blamed the media for "blowing" the whole thing out of proportion.

This after the humiliated Mtselu revealed to IOL that the incident had "deeply" embarrassed him and led to his girlfriend of 11 months ending their relationship.