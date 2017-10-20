TshisaLIVE

Twitter questions Riky Rick's motive for second apology to 'fake' sneaker kid

20 October 2017 - 11:07 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Riky Rick is all about positive vibes
Rapper Riky Rick is all about positive vibes
Image: Supplied

It appears that the Balenciaga incident is still haunting Riky Rick who took to Twitter to apologise once more for mocking a kid for 'fake' sneakers.

Riky rick took to social media to apologise and explain that he never meant any harm to the Mbulelo Mtselu and they have been in communication since the incident. He also blamed the media for "blowing"  the whole thing out of proportion.

This after the humiliated Mtselu revealed to IOL that the incident had "deeply" embarrassed him and led to his girlfriend of 11 months ending their relationship.

Riky got tongues wagging last month after a video of him mocking the 17-year-old started doing the rounds on social media. 

In the video, Riky is seen questioning the young man about his fake Balenciaga shoes. The rest of the crew burst into laughter as Riky asked for a plastic bag to throw the shoes away. 

Doubting the sincerity of the apology, Twitter asked if Riky's apology was inspired by the EP he was set to drop.

While his fans accepted the apology, others were still skeptical.

Most read

  1. Dancing granny is the best thing on the net right now TshisaLIVE
  2. Sdumo & Nomzamo break Mzansi's heart with Isibaya 'death' scene TshisaLIVE
  3. People ask me about Bonang- Robby Collins on being mistaken for AKA TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter shook by Ntombi's four potential fathers TshisaLIVE
  5. Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
Moments after alleged gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
X