Twitter questions Riky Rick's motive for second apology to 'fake' sneaker kid
It appears that the Balenciaga incident is still haunting Riky Rick who took to Twitter to apologise once more for mocking a kid for 'fake' sneakers.
Riky rick took to social media to apologise and explain that he never meant any harm to the Mbulelo Mtselu and they have been in communication since the incident. He also blamed the media for "blowing" the whole thing out of proportion.
This after the humiliated Mtselu revealed to IOL that the incident had "deeply" embarrassed him and led to his girlfriend of 11 months ending their relationship.
I would like to apologize to everyone who was offended by the "balenciaga" video. The intention was not to humiliate the kid. Hade Bafethu.— PREORDER OUT NOW (@rikyrickworld) October 19, 2017
Speaking with the younger he communicated he understood it was a locker room joke but it seems it got worse after the media got involved.— PREORDER OUT NOW (@rikyrickworld) October 19, 2017
Ive hung out with the boy since, he's come to my house. He's a lekker kid. He's throwing an event in december which I will attend.— PREORDER OUT NOW (@rikyrickworld) October 19, 2017
Im all about POSITIVE VIBES & this has been bothering me because even though I believe in tough love, I also believe we all my mistakes. 🙏🏾— PREORDER OUT NOW (@rikyrickworld) October 19, 2017
Riky got tongues wagging last month after a video of him mocking the 17-year-old started doing the rounds on social media.
In the video, Riky is seen questioning the young man about his fake Balenciaga shoes. The rest of the crew burst into laughter as Riky asked for a plastic bag to throw the shoes away.
Doubting the sincerity of the apology, Twitter asked if Riky's apology was inspired by the EP he was set to drop.
While his fans accepted the apology, others were still skeptical.
Bet there is a single coming out soon... pic.twitter.com/wafeXJA38O— george thango (@ThangoGeorge) October 20, 2017
The kid said he hadn’t apologised until today. Why is he apologising to us? TF outa here!— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) October 19, 2017
You know, and what took him so long? Obviously he had no intention apologizing to the kid. Yabhora lobhuti...— SIHLE™ (@iamsihlendlala) October 19, 2017
What next? Buying him another pair of sneakers? Pay for his tuition, thank you very much.— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) October 19, 2017
