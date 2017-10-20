TshisaLIVE

'We need to make Batman black!' - Khulu Skenjana wants African heroes

20 October 2017 - 12:29 By Kyle Zeeman
Khulu tapped into the trauma of being an African as inspiration for his new role.
Khulu tapped into the trauma of being an African as inspiration for his new role.
Veteran actor Khulu Skenjana believes that it is time for Africans to change the way they think about themselves and the world, and start making heroes who can inspire.

Khulu has played a number of serious roles over the years, from a cartel boss in the film Zama Zama to a pimp in Jerusalema, but told TshisaLIVE that one of his biggest dreams is to play the role of an African hero.

He applauded Marvel's decision to tell the story of African superhero the Black Panther but said that it was time for Africa to tell its own stories.

"I still want to be a superhero. Let's make Batman black. Even if we leave Batman alone, there are a number of African heroe and superhero stories that have not been written. It is time for that. We need to start telling our own stories," he said.

It is this connection with the continent that has seen Khulu study ancient African tradition to question the impact colonisation had on the way Africans think.

"It's an awareness of self. An awareness of what you are instead of what has been told about you through society. I am also aware that what we have been taught is tradition, has been tampered with," he said.

Khulu plays the role of a slightly mentally unstable prison teacher called Caesar, in Mzansi Magic's new drama series The Imposter, and revealed that he tapped into the trauma of being an African to find inspiration for the role.

"I honestly believe that we are all broken, specifically as Africans. We are traumatised as a people and so, I looked not only to my own experiences, but also Africans as a whole.

Now a father, Khulu said that he wanted to teach his young daughters the importance of valuing themselves.

"You have to understand who you are before you can truly value yourself. It is not about what people say you are, but on how you see yourself," he added. 

