'We need to make Batman black!' - Khulu Skenjana wants African heroes

"It's an awareness of self. An awareness of what you are instead of what has been told about you through society. I am also aware that what we have been taught is tradition, has been tampered with," he said.

Khulu plays the role of a slightly mentally unstable prison teacher called Caesar, in Mzansi Magic's new drama series The Imposter, and revealed that he tapped into the trauma of being an African to find inspiration for the role.

"I honestly believe that we are all broken, specifically as Africans. We are traumatised as a people and so, I looked not only to my own experiences, but also Africans as a whole.

Now a father, Khulu said that he wanted to teach his young daughters the importance of valuing themselves.

"You have to understand who you are before you can truly value yourself. It is not about what people say you are, but on how you see yourself," he added.