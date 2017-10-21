TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau to her dad: 'Thank you baba for being who you are'

21 October 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Khanyi Mbau is a complete daddy's girl.
Like most girls, Khanyi Mbau is a total daddy's girl. 

Taking to social media, Khanyi gushed over her dad, who surprised her along with her friends at her birthday celebrations. 

"The first man in my life, my inspiration, my style icon, my blue print to life and business. Daddy I am grateful to have a man like you as my father, we have been through it all, but you have never left my side," she said. 

Khanyi thanked her father for being the man he is. 

"My everything.... thank you baba for being who you are you Ma’cinwane are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Thank you for flying to Cape Town and putting aside your businesses for me." 

Sweet! 

