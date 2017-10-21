TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Issa baby shower for Mona Monyane

21 October 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Mona Monyane was celebrated with a baby shower.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Mona Monyane's gals got together to throw her a baby shower, as she counts down to bundle of joy's arrival. 

Mona is expected to give birth to her second baby any day now, as she revealed that she was 30 weeks pregnant last month. 

It was an intimate affair filled with bubbles and lots of presents for the glowing mama-to-be. 

Mona who is expecting a baby girl got tongues wagging when she announced that she was set to welcome her second child, months after her first daughter was born. 

The actress hit back at the criticism telling people where to get off. During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Mona said it was "ridiculous" that society still expected women to seek permission before making decisions about their own bodies.

