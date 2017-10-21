TshisaLIVE

'You don't need to step on other women's toes,' says Norma Gigaba

21 October 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Norma Gigaba has some words of wisdom to share.
Image: Via Instagram

It's no secret that Norma Gigaba is sassy and successful, and she has some valuable advice to share about building an empire. 

Taking to Instagram, Norma shared her thoughts about women putting each other down to get ahead. 

Norma believes that there is no need to make another woman feel less to get recognition. 

"You don’t need to make another woman feel less ..for you to feel you are enough. You don’t have to intentionally tearing down another woman in an attempt to build yourself up. You don’t need to step on another woman’s toe for recognition," she said. 

Norma told fans not to let their emotions or insecurities get the best of them. 

"If you want to win , focus on building and growing you. Make another woman special, loved and valued. You don’t need to hurt other people to move to the next level but make an effort to build with them." 

