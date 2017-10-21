TshisaLIVE

Zakes is back and wows with new album

21 October 2017 - 08:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Zakes giving a special performance to select media and colleagues.
Image: Via Zakes' Instagram

Musician Zakes Bantwini showed off his vocal powers at the launch of his new album, Love, Light & Music 2, in Rosebank recently.

Taking to the stage in front of a select group of media and industry friends, he performed seven songs from his album and gave the audience a taste of his version of songs made famous by Hugh Masekela, Thandiswa Mazwai and Sipho 'Hotsticks' Mabuse.

"It took me many years to produce the album because I wanted fans to listen to good music. My colleagues from Universal were angry with me because kept postponing the release of the album. But I’m happy now that it’s out and I’m confident and proud about it," he said.

His wife, Nandi Madida was there to support her man and looked glam in an elegant black and white dress.

Zakes will give a special performance on November 11 at the Barnyard Theatre at Gold Reef City.

