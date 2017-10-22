TshisaLIVE

5 inspirational messages from ProVerb

22 October 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
ProVerb is our church, thanks.
He isn't shy to spread his knowledge and life lessons but in the space of less than 24 hours ProVerb showered us with an extra dose of his positivity.

So, if you're feeling down and out or just demotivated, these five message will lift your spirits.

Life is a gift

Pick your friends wisely

Remain humble

Be graceful in your highs, graceful in your lows and always remain grateful as it’s only by His Grace 🙏🏾

Leave a legacy

Stay strong

