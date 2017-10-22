5 inspirational messages from ProVerb
22 October 2017 - 08:00
He isn't shy to spread his knowledge and life lessons but in the space of less than 24 hours ProVerb showered us with an extra dose of his positivity.
So, if you're feeling down and out or just demotivated, these five message will lift your spirits.
Life is a gift
Pick your friends wisely
You are only as good as the people you surround yourself with. Be the attitude you want to captivate. Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher and push you. Walk with the movers, shakers, dreamers, believers, the courageous, the planners, the positive, the doers and the successful.
Remain humble
Leave a legacy
Stay strong
