Can we take a minute to discuss the gift that is Cassper's buff new look?

22 October 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper brings all the girls to the yard.
Image: Via Instagram

We were never ready but we'd continue to take the lushness that is Cassper Nyovest. All day. Every. Single. Damn. Day.

Yeah, he said he was on a mission to lose weight in the lead-up to his #FillUpFnbStadium but this.

Wishing y'all a pleasant morning. Hope you all are either chasing or living your dreams. I'm chasing mine. #FillUpFnbStadium

A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

Just. 

Take.

A.

Minute.

And the bae knows he is looking fine.

"I've been slaying on my Instagram lately!!! I look good cause I feel good!!! I've been posting the best pictures only and getting sky rocket likes!!! That stops today!!! From tomorrow!!! It's all about #FillUpFnbStadium !!! I ain't too cool to hustle!!! We about to make history baby!!! 75 000 people ain't no joke!!! Let's get this work!!! Will you be there??? The 2nd of December when we make history!!! Will you be there??? Get your tickets out at Computicket!!!"

Listen, take a shirtless pic and we'll make sure we knock on our neighbour's door to get those tickets sold.

