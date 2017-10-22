TshisaLIVE

HOT! Thembi Seete slays in bikini

22 October 2017
Thembi Seete shows off her banging body.
Thembi Seete is ready for summer and she's making sure we know it.

The TV and radio star posted some saucy snaps of herself, showing off her curves.

Thembi, who clearly never ages, recently admitted that she is single again and in the dating market.

Obvs there won't be a lack of men lining up.

