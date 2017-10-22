TshisaLIVE

'I would marry you a million times over' - Mona on her man

22 October 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Mona pays tribute to Khulu.
Celebrity couple Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana are serious couple goals. 

Just one look at their social media accounts will give you serious feels. 

And, in her latest post, Mona couldn't stop herself from pouring her heart out about her man. 

"There is something so amazing in knowing that you didn't settle for your life partner. I would marry you a million times over because there is no doubt in my soul that we were created for one another, not only in this lifetime but in every possible reality," she said. 

Swoon! 

