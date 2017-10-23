Azania defends her daughter against cyberbullying
Radio personality Azania Mosaka stepped in to defend her daughter after she was bullied on social media.
Her daughter, Shamiso, had Twitter going beserk after her tweets about Migos went viral on Sunday morning. She was lambasted after she said a member of the American rap group had invited her to their table at a Joburg club after the concert.
"Guys Quavo asked me to join him. I died. I still love offset though. He's texting Cardi though," read on of her tweets.
Twitter went crazy and accused her of being a prostitute.
Although she has since made her account private, her mom would not let the issue go, and called out those who had bullied her daughter.
I’ve always been very careful to let my daughter fight her own battles and learn her own lessons in life.— Azania (@Azania_) October 22, 2017
But after seeing what has transpired this morning, I am compelled to give my view.— Azania (@Azania_) October 22, 2017
My sweetie loves Migos and was excited to watch them perform live. I know what it’s like to be young & crush on your favourite artists.— Azania (@Azania_) October 22, 2017
She loves this group so much that I gave her money for her and her flat mate to buy tickets for the show.— Azania (@Azania_) October 22, 2017
I’m disappointed by how she posted about the experience. I’ve always warned her about the dangers of social media.— Azania (@Azania_) October 22, 2017
I’ve spoken to her about last night and I believe her version of events. And a stand behind her as a mother and woman.— Azania (@Azania_) October 22, 2017
But I’m appalled by how she is being cyber bullied this morning. Today it’s her but every other day it’s some else. And it’s wrong.— Azania (@Azania_) October 22, 2017
