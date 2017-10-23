TshisaLIVE

Busted! This video from the Soweto Derby is everything

23 October 2017 - 09:06 By TshisaLIVE
The man was ducking and diving after spotting cameras in his direction.
Image: Twitter

Never mind if you're a Buccaneer or Amakhosi fan, the one thing everyone was talking about after the Soweto Derby was the guy who tried to hide after he saw himself on camera.

The footage, which was caught on camera, sees a man in a blue shirt ducking after he realises he a camera is pointed in his direction.

Mzansi went wild after seeing the clip.

