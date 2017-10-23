Busted! This video from the Soweto Derby is everything
Never mind if you're a Buccaneer or Amakhosi fan, the one thing everyone was talking about after the Soweto Derby was the guy who tried to hide after he saw himself on camera.
The footage, which was caught on camera, sees a man in a blue shirt ducking after he realises he a camera is pointed in his direction.
Teach yourself to travel with your lady 😂😂😂😂 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/z9qdg2uBxC— Jan (@iamjanzito) October 21, 2017
Mzansi went wild after seeing the clip.
In other news this guy is in trouble😂 👇#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/VjfMCil5zX— Sithethelele (@toso_sthenjoti) October 21, 2017
#SowetoDerby why is this guy hiding? Lets make sure whoever is looking for him sees him pic.twitter.com/Idx8nnZpAU— Mpho (@Mpho_Mmbadi) October 21, 2017
When you told mem you meeting up with the boys but the cameraman is not your friend. #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/V2zEBBdpgd— Njabulo Xaba (@ProsperXaba) October 21, 2017
Someone's husband is cheating 👇 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/oBqUIDyKEw— Kaabelo Maaphosa (@KiingsManZA) October 21, 2017
#SowetoDerby you wearing shades but still hide because u are clearly "hiding" from something 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QHUy6MRchK— Sego (@Thee_Les_ego) October 21, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE