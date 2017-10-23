Cassper: Not having rich parents was a blessing in disguise

Cassper Nyovest has been very open about the fact that he came from nothing and now drives around in fancy cars. Even in his music, he has detailed how he disappointed his mother when he decided to follow his dreams and become a rapper.

So when his best friend said he wanted to buy new clothes because people were asking why he is always in the same gear, Cassper was not impressed.

"Stop allowing the world to tell you how to live your life. Stop validating yourself through compliments. IT'S YOUR LIFE!! GOD SAID SO!"

He said he struggled with his confidence growing up because his parent's couldn't afford the things he liked, which put him in a bad space because his friends had everything.

"Not having rich parents was a blessing in disguise 'cos not only did it make me independent but my self-confidence wasn't built on material. I'm making this thread cause even a person who is as successful as me gets those "is that your only shoe" comments & I'm like Wanyela? We are all struggling: Some more than others, but we all ouchea trying. The only pressure I will allow is the one that comes from within. I will live my life! With my pace!"

Here is the full post: