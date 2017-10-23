IN MEMES: Twitter shook by OPW couple moving in after 3 days
Everyone knows that Sunday nights would not be complete without Our Perfect Wedding causing a complete meltdown on Twitter.
And last night was no different!
Viewers were introduced to Betty and Neo, who met on social media and evidently were not in the game to waste time.
Twitter users were shocked by the pace that their relationship moved, after the bride revealed that they slept together on the first night, moved in together after three days and applied for a bond after 15 days.
90 day rule for what?
Tweeps were also gobsmacked after Betty proudly revealed that she bought herself a promise ring and then claimed the refund from her man.
Enter the memes!
@TDteemie I have a plan of action. 1. Join WeChat. 2. Find a guy. 3. Buy your own wedding ring. 4. Buy as many dresses as he can afford #opw pic.twitter.com/833YXfwovD— TiaraRay (@SydenhamStekkie) October 23, 2017
vat n sit after just 3 days 😱😱😱 #opw pic.twitter.com/RuWw2y9T58— Katlego Molale (@katz_legss) October 23, 2017
Ngyaktshela njayami, wena just download We Chat uzobamnandi.. 😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/2S5S05Piet— Anele Mwelase (@AneleOmuhle) October 22, 2017
Betty the bride is on another level 😂😂😂😂 #opw #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/rTAYyLPUcl— Lerato Monyatsi (@Lermon) October 22, 2017
She sent friend request.— Tankiso Mokoloko (@Tkay_SA) October 22, 2017
Slept over on 1st day.
Moved in within 3 days.
Bought herself engagement ring.
... ..#Opw pic.twitter.com/ny6qdAMXuf
Call it a promise ring then make him marry you for real— #DearWomen (@IAMGIFTSA) October 22, 2017
This girl is leadership #Opw#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/bsMbtHV29e
That man lying to you saying he is waiting for the right time. U-ghel was already signing home loan docs in 15days, vuka beyps #OPW pic.twitter.com/wHS48LixT9— Queen Becky ♕ (@bhubaza) October 22, 2017
