IN MEMES: Twitter shook by OPW couple moving in after 3 days

23 October 2017
Betty and Neo's love story got Twitter in a frenzy.
Everyone knows that Sunday nights would not be complete without Our Perfect Wedding causing a complete meltdown on Twitter.

And last night was no different!

Viewers were introduced to Betty and Neo, who met on social media and evidently were not in the game to waste time. 

Twitter users were shocked by the pace that their relationship moved, after the bride revealed that they slept together on the first night, moved in together after three days and applied for a bond after 15 days. 

90 day rule for what? 

Tweeps were also gobsmacked after Betty proudly revealed that she bought herself a promise ring and then claimed the refund from her man. 

Enter the memes!

