Jack Parow 'shaken' after taxi drivers threaten him with a panga

Popular Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow was recently caught in the crossfire between Uber and metered taxi drivers, when he was threatened with a panga to prevent him from taking an Uber.

Drivers of metered taxis and Uber vehicles have been at loggerheads for months over business in popular areas.

Jack told TshisaLIVE that he was threatened near the Gautrain station in Sandton, a known hotspot for violent clashes between drivers, last month.

"I had just left an event in Sandton City and had ordered an Uber when I spotted a group of guys around a car. While my guitarist and I were waiting for the Uber, these guys approached us and asked what we were doing. When they heard that we were taking an Uber, they said: 'We will break the windows if the Uber comes here and you will see what will happen to you,'" Jack said.