Jack Parow 'shaken' after taxi drivers threaten him with a panga

23 October 2017 - 10:31 By TshisaLIVE
Jack Parow was threatened with a panga and told not to take an Uber.
Image: Shellly Christians

Popular Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow was recently caught in the crossfire between Uber and metered taxi drivers, when he was threatened with a panga to prevent him from taking an Uber. 

Drivers of metered taxis and Uber vehicles have been at loggerheads for months over business in popular areas. 

Jack told TshisaLIVE that he was threatened near the Gautrain station in Sandton, a known hotspot for violent clashes between drivers, last month.

"I had just left an event in Sandton City and had ordered an Uber when I spotted a group of guys around a car. While my guitarist and I were waiting for the Uber, these guys approached us and asked what we were doing. When they heard that we were taking an Uber, they said: 'We will break the windows if the Uber comes here and you will see what will happen to you,'" Jack said.

He said the Uber drove past them and parked a short distance away, but as they made their way to the car, a man ran to his car and  grabbed a panga. 

"It was insane! I didn't know what to do because I am from Cape Town and didn't know this sh*t was so serious in Joburg. I had a bottle of champagne from my event so I clung tight to it and thought, if this guy comes for me, I will defend myself with this bottle. We decided not to fight and ran into a nearby hotel to ask for help," he said. 

Jack claimed that a police van was allegedly  parked on the same street as the incident but didn't help. 

He decided to speak out about the incident after another friend was rushed to hospital on Sunday after being stabbed three times in the face while climbing into an Uber.

The rapper shared a picture of his friend's severely injured face, which was covered in blood, and lashed out about the incident. 

"How is no one doing f**king anything about this bullsh*t! And don't give me that kak about Uber taking jobs. That's bullsh*t, it's still South Africans driving Ubers, but even if it wasn't, how does that condone this behaviour," he said.

TshisaLIVE
