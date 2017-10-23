Mandoza's wife on 'missing money': It's opening old wounds

Mandoza's widow, Mpho Tshabalala has described recent reports about a cash donation that apparently went missing, as a step back in her healing journey.

According to Sunday World, one of Mandoza's managers allegedly did not declare a donation made by former SABC COO, Hlaudi Motsoeneng at the time of the kwaito star's funeral.

It is believed that the donation amounted to more than R20,000.

"I can't disclose the figure. It's a family matter that should be dealt with by the family themselves," Hlaudi told the paper.

Mpho told TshisaLIVE that the missing donation debacle had a negative effect on her family, who are still mourning Mandoza.

"The missing donation matter is opening old wounds. It's affecting myself and the kids. We are on a healing journey and we don't need stupid things to take us back," she said.

Mpho said that she didn't know anything about the money and believes that if it was meant for her, she would have got it.

"If it was meant for me, I would have received it. So it clearly shows that it wasn't meant for me."

She said that she was trying to be strong for her children, who still have a bright future ahead of them, and pleaded with the public to let Mandoza rest in peace.

Mandoza died in September last year after a battle with cancer.

Attempts to reach to reach the manger by the publication were unsuccessful.