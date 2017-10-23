TshisaLIVE

Nomzamo gets dragged for savage clapback

23 October 2017 - 12:57 By TshisaLIVE
Twitter did not appreciate Nomzamo's comments.
Image: Via Nomzamo's Instagram

Some celeb clapbacks deserve to go into the Twitter Hall of Fame. Others, like one posted by Nomzamo on Monday, backfire and create a storm on social media.

Nomzamo found herself on the trends list when she tried to put a fan back in his place after he suggested she had worn the same dress to an event two years ago.

Reacting to a picture showing the dress, the fan wrote: "You're still wearing this dress from 2015? Nee girl."

Nomzamo hit back by telling the guy to mind his own business... and bank account.

Nomzamo's response drew major heat on social media. She responded to explain she had made the comment in jest and it should be seen in context.

Twitter, however, continued to drag her.

Others came to the star's defence, claiming she was right to reply.

