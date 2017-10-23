Nomzamo gets dragged for savage clapback

Some celeb clapbacks deserve to go into the Twitter Hall of Fame. Others, like one posted by Nomzamo on Monday, backfire and create a storm on social media.

Nomzamo found herself on the trends list when she tried to put a fan back in his place after he suggested she had worn the same dress to an event two years ago.

Reacting to a picture showing the dress, the fan wrote: "You're still wearing this dress from 2015? Nee girl."

Nomzamo hit back by telling the guy to mind his own business... and bank account.