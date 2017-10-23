Nomzamo gets dragged for savage clapback
Some celeb clapbacks deserve to go into the Twitter Hall of Fame. Others, like one posted by Nomzamo on Monday, backfire and create a storm on social media.
Nomzamo found herself on the trends list when she tried to put a fan back in his place after he suggested she had worn the same dress to an event two years ago.
Reacting to a picture showing the dress, the fan wrote: "You're still wearing this dress from 2015? Nee girl."
Nomzamo hit back by telling the guy to mind his own business... and bank account.
Sis, I think we should stick to dancing and leave the Customs Duty paying to mama.— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) October 22, 2017
For the record, that one busted, dis' a new one ❤️ https://t.co/drNA5jg7AX
This trolling thing has to have rules...— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) October 22, 2017
1. Know your Tax bracket. 🙏🏽
Nomzamo's response drew major heat on social media. She responded to explain she had made the comment in jest and it should be seen in context.
Twitter, however, continued to drag her.
When did Jacob Zuma announce that he reshuffled Nomzamo Mbatha to South African Revenue Services tax man pic.twitter.com/1waC8iSPZr— 👑 мαѕєηtℓє 🌹 (@MasentleSiwela) October 23, 2017
In a country with so much inequality your celebs think they are better! Anti-poor and classism!— OvO 6 🙏 October (@phindo_N) October 23, 2017
Low/No tax income watch you on TV sisi
The same Nomzamo who didn't have school shoes and would walk long distances to get to school is now telling us to know our tax brackets? pic.twitter.com/ZogiUj2yPF— Omunye Phez'komunye (@_Philanii) October 23, 2017
Must we know our tax brackets when we watch and support your shows? Or when you ask us to vote for you to win awards? https://t.co/392hzbnHSs— Jorja Smith Fan Acc. (@AdelesBabyDaddy) October 23, 2017
This is unlike you kodwa Sisi. Allowing umuntu behind a phone to get to you. Hai. It’s disappointing. Anyway let me stick to my tax bracket. pic.twitter.com/llkkWQM673— JudgeJury (@judgejury25) October 23, 2017
Maybe Nomzamo Mbatha’s Account Is Hacked pic.twitter.com/VUSdKgwLFU— ZALI B* (@HimThird) October 23, 2017
Others came to the star's defence, claiming she was right to reply.
Tax bracket. Nomzamo is on the last tax bracket and y’all on the 1st. pic.twitter.com/Ac7rJi1zRQ— Thando🇿🇦 (@SirThando) October 23, 2017
Anyone who disrespect my two favorite people @NomzamoMbatha and @EmteeSA I have this solution for you. Period pic.twitter.com/vAWWJKTcjl— Saaz Saida (@MaximumRSA) October 23, 2017
I stand with nomzamo mbatha on this one clothes have never had a expiration date & she can wear what ever she wants whenever she wants— Views (@aCameraShyGuy2) October 23, 2017
Sis Nomzamo said: Be humble, sit down. pic.twitter.com/rc0Idozj8V— Thulani Zondo (@King_The_Wolf) October 23, 2017
