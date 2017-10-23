TshisaLIVE

Thapelo Mokoena ropes in A-list stars to empower aspiring actors

23 October 2017 - 07:08 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Thapelo Mokoena has roped in some of the best in the game to help empower aspiring actors
While other actors often express their frustrations at the"lack of jobs" in the acting industry, Thapelo Mokoena says he doesn't usually suffer from the same fate and wants to share his secret to booking and keeping gigs.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE Thapelo explained the motive behind his latest initiative aimed at empowering aspiring artists through a series of talks.

"I am doing this because I can't write a book quick enough, but I have something to give to these young artists. I know why I get all the gigs I set out to have, and I want to share that knowledge because not everyone is privileged enough to have money to go to school for that education."

The actor shared that the approach of the #BookYour1stGIG also differs from most that he has seen. He said he wanted to create a setting that made it easier for people to understand the industry and how to best use their skills.

He said he was aware that the South African acting industry still had a lot of room for improvement, especially with creating constant job opportunities. 

"I know for a fact that (as an actor) I will never go to bed on an empty stomach. I am picky about what roles I take because I understand that it first has to be about my art and how that role positions me as an artist."

Thapelo roped in some of the best in the acting industry including the internationally acclaimed Terry Pheto, Warren Masemola, television and radio personality Siyabonga Ngwekazi, casting agent Belinda Kruger and casting director Bonnie Lee Bouman.

In a statement, Terry shared her excitement at being part of the first instalment of the initiative.

"I look forward to sharing some of my insights and experiences of the entertainment industry. I am honoured to be imparting my knowledge to budding artists and helping them prepare for their big break."

The event is set to take place on Saturday October 28 at Tin Factory in Kramerville, Johannesburg.

