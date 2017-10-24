Celebs step out at SA Fashion Week opening

Some of Mzansi's much-loved celebs beat the Monday blues, to bring their A-game to the swanky opening party of SA Fashion Week 2017 in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The glitzy affair, which was hosted by Cruz Vodka, attracted the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Cici, Dineo Ranaka, Nadia Nakai, Khanya Mkangisa, Warren Masemola and Kay Sibiya.

Dressed in a long black velvet dress, which showed off her figure in all the right places, Kelly K brought a touch of sophistication to the red carpet.

Kelly told TshisaLIVE she didn't really consider herself a fashion queen and was all about having fun with her outfits.