Celebs step out at SA Fashion Week opening
Some of Mzansi's much-loved celebs beat the Monday blues, to bring their A-game to the swanky opening party of SA Fashion Week 2017 in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
The glitzy affair, which was hosted by Cruz Vodka, attracted the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Cici, Dineo Ranaka, Nadia Nakai, Khanya Mkangisa, Warren Masemola and Kay Sibiya.
Dressed in a long black velvet dress, which showed off her figure in all the right places, Kelly K brought a touch of sophistication to the red carpet.
Kelly told TshisaLIVE she didn't really consider herself a fashion queen and was all about having fun with her outfits.
@KellyKhumaloZA looking all sorts of flames #CruzSAFW pic.twitter.com/I0GpGmU51q— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 23, 2017
Rapper Nadia Nakai, who is known for unapologetically showing off her curves, served all kinds of sauce in a sheer, sequin dress by Keys Fashion.
Singer Cici was all smiles for the frenzy of cameras and dazzled in a champagne outfit, while designer Gert-Johan Coetzee brought a touch of summer to the party.
Gert, who designed a rich orange gown for model Thando Hopa, said his designs for the annual fashion show was all about embracing those bright, summer colours.
Gert-Johan Coetzee bringing the summer colour with Thando Hopa #CruzSAFW pic.twitter.com/rxZ4HBiaSy— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 23, 2017
@cici_worldwide looking all sorts of glam pic.twitter.com/1IoTOBEX4Y— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 23, 2017
@tembisa looking gorg as usual #CruzSAFW pic.twitter.com/0F2yB3kzre— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 23, 2017
