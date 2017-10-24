TshisaLIVE

Celebs step out at SA Fashion Week opening

24 October 2017 - 11:10 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nadia Nakai brought flames to the SA Fashion Week opening red carpet.
Nadia Nakai brought flames to the SA Fashion Week opening red carpet.
Image: Via Instagram

Some of Mzansi's much-loved celebs beat the Monday blues, to bring their A-game to the swanky opening party of SA Fashion Week 2017 in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The glitzy affair, which was hosted by Cruz Vodka, attracted the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Cici, Dineo Ranaka, Nadia Nakai, Khanya Mkangisa, Warren Masemola and Kay Sibiya. 

Dressed in a long black velvet dress, which showed off her figure in all the right places, Kelly K brought a touch of sophistication to the red carpet. 

Kelly told TshisaLIVE she didn't really consider herself  a fashion queen and was all about having fun with her outfits. 

Rapper Nadia Nakai, who is known for unapologetically showing off her curves, served all kinds of sauce in a sheer, sequin dress by Keys Fashion. 

@keys_fashion did the damn thing! 💕 #cruzsafw

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

Singer Cici was all smiles for the frenzy of cameras and dazzled in a champagne outfit, while designer Gert-Johan Coetzee brought a touch of summer to the party. 

Gert, who designed a rich orange gown for model Thando Hopa, said his designs for the annual fashion show was all about embracing those bright, summer colours. 

WATCH: Dumisani Dlamini drop them bars

Dumisani Dlamini may be known for his roles on Sarafina!, Yizo Yizo and Isibaya, but did you know he can rap? Like, really well. The legendary actor ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Yup, new AKA music loading

Praise the gods, AKA has confirmed he is working on new music. In a series of Insta stories on Monday, the Supa Mega said he was en route to Sun ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Mandoza's wife on 'missing money': It's opening old wounds

Mandoza's widow, Mpho Tshabalala has described recent reports about a cash donation that apparently went missing as a step back in her healing ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Penny Penny on creating a new music genre with first single, Goldie Bone

Watch out AKA and Cassper, Penny Penny is coming for the hip-hop crown, and he's even invented his own unique genre. The musician, who rose to fame ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Busted! This video from the Soweto Derby is everything TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter shook by OPW couple moving in after 3 days TshisaLIVE
  3. Can we take a minute to discuss the gift that is Cassper's buff new look? TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why Zodwa doesn't want to fly business class TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars
'I regret not taking him to the police': #CoffinAssault convict
X