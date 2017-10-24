TshisaLIVE

Here's Tshepi Vundla's secret to her yummy-mommy body

24 October 2017 - 15:37 By TshisaLIVE
Tshepi Vundla is one hot mama.
Image: Via Instagram

After giving birth just one month ago, model Tshepi Vundla hit the red carpet for the opening of SA Fashion Week. And, served all sorts of body goals. 

Dressed in a sheer black blouse paired with a sleek black formal pants, Tshepi looked smoking hot. 

Tshepi told TshisaLIVE that her secret to her yummy-mommy body was simple. 

"My secret is breastfeeding because I'm not allowed to exercise yet, I still have to wait for my six-week period," she said. 

Tshepi added that she was loving every moment of motherhood, and last night was her first time out since his birth. 

"I'm enjoying motherhood, I love my little boy he's a sweetheart so leaving him tonight was a little hard," she said. 

Tshepi and her boyfriend, JR welcomed their baby boy on September 23. 

Announcing the birth of their son on social media, JR described their son as his "pride and joy".  

🌴🌸🌷 #cruzsafw

A post shared by Tshepi Vundla (@tshepivundla) on

