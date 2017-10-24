TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter rescues Fikile Mbalula after he asks if Migos is a fruit

24 October 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Fikile Mbalula questioned if Migos was a type of fruit.
Fikile Mbalula questioned if Migos was a type of fruit.
Image: LEBOHANG MASHILOANE

Twitter is convinced that the only American celebrity known to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is Beyoncé, after he shared his confusion over American rap group, Migos and why they were trending.

Migos' performance at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg last weekend got tongues wagging after the concert started three hours late, and there was only one opening act which angered thousands of concert goers. 

As a result of the drama that surrounded the group's concert, they have been trending on Twitter for more than 48 hours. 

Fikile, who is usually on top of his game with international acts and Twitter trends,  had no idea who Migos was and Twitter was ready to get him up to speed. 

Here are some of the hilarious answers in memes:

WATCH: Dumisani Dlamini drop them bars

Dumisani Dlamini may be known for his roles on Sarafina!, Yizo Yizo and Isibaya, but did you know he can rap? Like, really well. The legendary actor ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Yup, new AKA music loading

Praise the gods, AKA has confirmed he is working on new music. In a series of Insta stories on Monday, the Supa Mega said he was en route to Sun ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Government must take stronger stand to end taxi violence‚ Uber says

Uber says the government must take a stronger stand to end the violence between its drivers and metered taxi drivers.
News
17 hours ago

Mandoza's wife on 'missing money': It's opening old wounds

Mandoza's widow, Mpho Tshabalala has described recent reports about a cash donation that apparently went missing as a step back in her healing ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Penny Penny on creating a new music genre with first single, Goldie Bone

Watch out AKA and Cassper, Penny Penny is coming for the hip-hop crown, and he's even invented his own unique genre. The musician, who rose to fame ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Busted! This video from the Soweto Derby is everything TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter shook by OPW couple moving in after 3 days TshisaLIVE
  3. Can we take a minute to discuss the gift that is Cassper's buff new look? TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why Zodwa doesn't want to fly business class TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars
'I regret not taking him to the police': #CoffinAssault convict
X