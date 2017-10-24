IN MEMES: Twitter rescues Fikile Mbalula after he asks if Migos is a fruit
Twitter is convinced that the only American celebrity known to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is Beyoncé, after he shared his confusion over American rap group, Migos and why they were trending.
Migos' performance at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg last weekend got tongues wagging after the concert started three hours late, and there was only one opening act which angered thousands of concert goers.
As a result of the drama that surrounded the group's concert, they have been trending on Twitter for more than 48 hours.
Fikile, who is usually on top of his game with international acts and Twitter trends, had no idea who Migos was and Twitter was ready to get him up to speed.
Here are some of the hilarious answers in memes:
ZiDrug Dealers ase Melika 😄😄😄😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oTmVmoWsgD— DanielMarven_Nephew (@Sabbyfuze) October 23, 2017
Only one of them is a fruit if I'm not mistaken, it's Guava, Offsex & Takeaway. pic.twitter.com/TEz9wOoMcQ— Sarcasm is my friend (@Palesa_RSA) October 23, 2017
Do u know Azania and her Daughter???— KING-SOLONON (@Solomon_Mabee) October 23, 2017
Ask them,they will give u all the details about that "Migos" pic.twitter.com/Wnb0SDDeRc
@stephen_moatshe ziclients zestock exchange pic.twitter.com/ueXyr9UZui— Lawrence (@Seee_Lawrence_) October 23, 2017
You know them well Uncle Migos. You dab to their songs everytime they call you to pause with criminals via #WanyaTsotsi pic.twitter.com/k9BVVToPNh— #THC (@PabloFedados) October 23, 2017
They the 1 that managed 2 get away with a heist at Ticketpro Dome.Robbed every1 out of their 700 accomplice Mabala Noise.... pic.twitter.com/o4hxjYD40i— MamaMolemo (@TMamamomo) October 23, 2017
Its a New Alcoholic Beverage...Launched by 3 Black Mexicans pic.twitter.com/Hc9wm4UHOw— TlhoGi MASHIANE (@1stMelvin) October 23, 2017
😂😂 zifruit ezidila nezi #Stocko baba. pic.twitter.com/3VjCR1PRHl— Malibongwe.I. Zwane (@Malibongwe_Zwan) October 23, 2017
