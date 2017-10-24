Thickleeyonce defends Gigi Lamayne: Stretch marks are normal
Thickleeyonce strongly defended Gigi Lamayne against a troll who mocked her for stretch marks on her thighs and buttocks.
The plus-size model, real name Lesego Legobane, who is unashamedly proud of her body and has a zero tolerance approach to body shaming made it clear she was not about to entertain the slander against Gigi on her Twitter timeline.
She also went on to emphasize that stretch marks are nothing to be ashamed of, and are normal.
All this Gigi slander on my TL????!!!!!??? It's so early in the morning and y'all already at it 😨— VOOV: thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) October 24, 2017
Stretch marks are normal.— VOOV: thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) October 23, 2017
Gigi shared a picture of herself in a bright orange costume that showed off her legs and proudly embraced the way her body was made.
"Superwoman didn't just wear a cape. She was black with stretch marks, an imperfect body and skin as melanin as that of the soil," she wrote.
While many applauded the rapper for not being shy to show off her stretch marks, a troll re-posted the picture on Twitter making fun of Gigi.
Gigi hit back at the Twitter user labelling him immature.
Stretch marks you poes. Little boys wouldn't understand. Idiot.— #1Bar (@Gigi_Lamayne) October 23, 2017
