TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce defends Gigi Lamayne: Stretch marks are normal

24 October 2017 - 11:11 By TshisaLIVE
Photographer and plus-size model Thickleeyonce has zero tolerance for body shaming on her timeline.
Photographer and plus-size model Thickleeyonce has zero tolerance for body shaming on her timeline.
Image: Via Thickleeyonce Instagram

Thickleeyonce strongly defended Gigi Lamayne against a troll who mocked her for stretch marks on her thighs and buttocks.  

The plus-size model, real name Lesego Legobane, who is unashamedly proud of her body and has a zero tolerance approach to body shaming made it clear she was not about to entertain the slander against Gigi on her Twitter timeline. 

She also went on to emphasize that stretch marks are nothing to be ashamed of, and are normal.

Gigi shared a picture of herself in a bright orange costume that showed off her legs and proudly embraced the way her body was made.

"Superwoman didn't just wear a cape. She was black with stretch marks, an imperfect body and skin as melanin as that of the soil," she wrote.

While many applauded the rapper for not being shy to show off her stretch marks, a troll re-posted the picture on Twitter making fun of Gigi.

Gigi hit back at the Twitter user labelling him immature.

Yup, new AKA music loading

Praise the gods, AKA has confirmed he is working on new music. In a series of Insta stories on Monday, the Supa Mega said he was en route to Sun ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH: Dumisani Dlamini drop them bars

Dumisani Dlamini may be known for his roles on Sarafina!, Yizo Yizo and Isibaya, but did you know he can rap? Like, really well. The legendary actor ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Government must take stronger stand to end taxi violence‚ Uber says

Uber says the government must take a stronger stand to end the violence between its drivers and metered taxi drivers.
News
17 hours ago

Mandoza's wife on 'missing money': It's opening old wounds

Mandoza's widow, Mpho Tshabalala has described recent reports about a cash donation that apparently went missing as a step back in her healing ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Penny Penny on creating a new music genre with first single, Goldie Bone

Watch out AKA and Cassper, Penny Penny is coming for the hip-hop crown, and he's even invented his own unique genre. The musician, who rose to fame ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Busted! This video from the Soweto Derby is everything TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter shook by OPW couple moving in after 3 days TshisaLIVE
  3. Can we take a minute to discuss the gift that is Cassper's buff new look? TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why Zodwa doesn't want to fly business class TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars
'I regret not taking him to the police': #CoffinAssault convict
X