Thickleeyonce defends Gigi Lamayne: Stretch marks are normal

Thickleeyonce strongly defended Gigi Lamayne against a troll who mocked her for stretch marks on her thighs and buttocks.

The plus-size model, real name Lesego Legobane, who is unashamedly proud of her body and has a zero tolerance approach to body shaming made it clear she was not about to entertain the slander against Gigi on her Twitter timeline.

She also went on to emphasize that stretch marks are nothing to be ashamed of, and are normal.