Yup, new AKA music loading

Praise the gods, AKA has confirmed he is working on new music.

In a series of Insta stories on Monday, the Supa Mega said he was en route to Sun City, where he and the gang would spend some time and produce more hit tracks.

"We're gonna be recording our album out here. We're gonna be here for the week making the next album. This is the place to be."

Clearly getting the VIP treatment, AKA showed fans the view from his hotel, and it was impressive.

"How can you not make hit music in a beautiful place like this?"

See, there he went and got our expectations ready.

We are ready, Supa Mega.