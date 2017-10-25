'Bring back my emotions shem!' - Jerry Maake's return shakes Twitter
The Queen's Jerry Maake pulled a Stefano Dimera (waking up from the dead on a soapie) after his on screen death earlier this year, and Twitter was shook by the twist in the storyline.
Viewers could believe their eyes and that they "wasted their tears".
Jerry Maake aka 'Robocob', played by Shona Ferguson, returned after apparently being killed because he knew too much about the drug selling Khoza family.
The loved cop relayed how he was saved by a homeless kid who dragged him out of the burning house that was meant to kill him, but unfortunately lost his own life in the process.
Some users were happy to have their beloved Robocob back, while others could not move past their emotions being played with by script writers.
Of course it was a meme fest of note:
So seriously Jerry Maake pulled a Stefano Dimera on us??? I want my emotions back #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/27pnVn6yKL— Miss Kay (@Khauhelo_R) October 24, 2017
👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 same WhatsApp group. Bo babes of never die #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kdQhDiGVcV— Lis (@Events_Loft) October 24, 2017
Hey wena Amo, @Natasha_Thahane, y ddnt u tell us that jerry is alive wen u found out? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/iHgvwouqgx— EDZA (@jessiedza) October 24, 2017
Free my Queen Harriet Khoza, she did NOT kill Jerry!! That other guy was "collateral damage" #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/KVUQjlWQdb— Nozesazi Xametshata (@lemonslay) October 24, 2017
Didn't Harriet also shoot Jerry before she burned his house?— faith (@_faithinlove_) October 24, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/4emhLMgL8w
So the homeless man dragged Jerry outside & then went inside to die? And Jerry was unconscious but he ran away? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/WhW6Pqg2DM— Romilly 👑 Basson (@Romilly_) October 24, 2017
Harriet shot Jerry 4 times before burning the house, we remember, please respect us tu !!#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bLcyZ7WcSM— Sandile khumalo (@SandileKhumaloH) October 24, 2017
So they didn't identify Jerry's body?? DNA results?? Kudlaliwe ngathi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/5q2IdKrhtQ— Success 👑 👑 👑 (@Katleho_Katz) October 24, 2017
If our loved ones can come back like Jerry Maake😟#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/WSsBcn1wRJ— LushAnn T (@LushAnn_T) October 24, 2017
Nithi u’Jerry u’.....???? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/aApeatEK7P— Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) October 24, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE