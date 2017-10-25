Dumisani Dlamini's daughter is flying the flag high in the States

Like most doting dads, veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini lights up with pride when he speaks about the waves his daughter, Doja Cat is making in the US.

Dumisani told TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview that after the Sarafina! tour wrapped up he decided to stay in the States, where he fell in love with a Jewish-American woman called Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, and started a family. They had two kids together, one of which has turned out to be a well known singer.

"Beautiful girl (who goes by) the name Doja Cat, she's singing with Nicki Minaj. If you google you will see, it's D. O. J. A. C. A. T, she's one of the best singers now in America. That's my daughter," Dumisani said.