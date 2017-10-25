From 0 to 100 real quick! Lerato Kganyago takes jabs at Thickleeyonce

Tweets from 2015 about Lerato Kganyago have resurfaced in the "Thicklee" social media trend, causing the radio DJ to call out Thickleeyonce for bullying people but not being able to take it.

In the wake of the trolling that popular photographer and plus size model Thickleeyonce endured post her debut at SA Fashion Week, she detailed how she vomited because of the vast amount of body-shaming she received.

She later questioned why people are hating on her so much and referred to old tweets where she had shaded Lerato Kganyago, questioning if that was part of the reason.