From 0 to 100 real quick! Lerato Kganyago takes jabs at Thickleeyonce
Tweets from 2015 about Lerato Kganyago have resurfaced in the "Thicklee" social media trend, causing the radio DJ to call out Thickleeyonce for bullying people but not being able to take it.
In the wake of the trolling that popular photographer and plus size model Thickleeyonce endured post her debut at SA Fashion Week, she detailed how she vomited because of the vast amount of body-shaming she received.
She later questioned why people are hating on her so much and referred to old tweets where she had shaded Lerato Kganyago, questioning if that was part of the reason.
This bullying that I am a part of? What is it? The 2013 tweet I apologized for in 2014 / 2015/ 2016/ 2017?— VOOV: thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) October 25, 2017
Again, I am deeply sorry.
Saying I didn't like Lerato Kganyago's outfit at the SAMAs? I am deeply sorry.— VOOV: thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) October 25, 2017
While many have supported her in the face of the body-shaming that took place after she walked the ramp, some people have accused her of double standards, insisting she herself bullied Lerato and others on social media.
Twitter went back in their files and pulled out a 2015 tweet where Thickleeyonce had compared Lerato to Bonang Matheba asking: "Why does Lerato sound like Bonang? Or is it just me?"
Lerato joined the conversation and pointed out that Thickleeyonce can dish it but not take it.
U were doing just fine until you dragged my name in! Make your point without dragging me in on this! Kinda awks this is an indirect attack! https://t.co/qcOqrSk1Ne— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 25, 2017
Name of the game! Bully People and play victim at the end!!! 👍🏼— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 25, 2017
I thought you said you done? Can I DM you my address and my number so we can have a grown up conversation about this @ThickLeeyonce— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 25, 2017
Love please STOP tweeting me and answer my calls/Send me location @ThickLeeyonce ... your sincere apology is getting diluted! Please!— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 25, 2017
Lerato also questioned why she was being dragged into the conversation.
I was never mad at the poor girl! There is NOTHING to forgive!!! 🤷🏽♀️— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 25, 2017
All I do is mind my own business and live my peaceful life! Le Phila ling sukela! I bother NOBODY!— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 25, 2017
Now don't come and tell me about DEPRESSION I've lost TWO CHILDREN and I can't have anymore! Do I go around HURTING OTHERS? HELL NO! 👍🏼 https://t.co/MXhfhqDUBn— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 25, 2017
I BOTHER NOBODY even with the amount of pain i feel EVERY BLOODY, NOBODY!— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 25, 2017
