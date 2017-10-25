IN MEMES: Twitter demands DNA tests at birth after another Utathako shock

Mzansi has just decided that it should be made compulsory for every child to have a DNA test at birth after yet another drama-filled episode of reality show Utatakho.

Fans were shocked on Tuesday evening when 25-year-old Samkelo appeared on the show to try to find his biological father, only for the two men who he thought it might be to be ruled out by a DNA test.

Samkelo's mother came under fire for "not revealing her secrets" and for also claiming that he did not "beg" for information about his father.

Fans had enough of the drama and took to Twitter to declare that all births from now on should be accompanied with a DNA test.