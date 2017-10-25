IN MEMES: Twitter demands DNA tests at birth after another Utathako shock
Mzansi has just decided that it should be made compulsory for every child to have a DNA test at birth after yet another drama-filled episode of reality show Utatakho.
Fans were shocked on Tuesday evening when 25-year-old Samkelo appeared on the show to try to find his biological father, only for the two men who he thought it might be to be ruled out by a DNA test.
Samkelo's mother came under fire for "not revealing her secrets" and for also claiming that he did not "beg" for information about his father.
Fans had enough of the drama and took to Twitter to declare that all births from now on should be accompanied with a DNA test.
#Utatakho imagine if DNA tests were sold in the shops, Cheap. There wouldn't be any of these problems... pic.twitter.com/1F5ydPWugo— 21 Average (@AthiBakana21) October 24, 2017
At this rate I think I'll give birth to my baby and take them for DNA. Angisazithembi kwamina. #Utatakho— Sinethemba Mazibuko (@Snett_M) October 24, 2017
Damn if ever get a girl Pregnant, I'm low key doing DNA test ngeke phela Lobufebe is on another level #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/mTljeKTEcs— Sbusiso (@sb_sbuh) October 24, 2017
This might help to avoid #utatakho A future solution...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OHN2Taf1J5— Thabo Moroke (@thabo_moroke) October 24, 2017
Some users also poked fun at the eyebrows of one of the women who appeared on the show.
#Utatakho— Thobile (@thobs10) October 24, 2017
This thing of highlighting eyebrows ne... pic.twitter.com/P43Yn1BKCT
The eyebrows I'm seeing here guys 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#Utatakho pic.twitter.com/rtA92dbH25— J u l i a n (@Juw_Lee_Ann) October 24, 2017
Those eyebrows on fleek or on flop? #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/zDhKK4EnTG— Buzwebakhe (@Buzwebakhe) October 24, 2017
Aunties eyebrows are a wow, in fact a yeses #utatakho pic.twitter.com/3LTVUAsWVS— Nangamso Zibele (@fabulositiiii) October 24, 2017
