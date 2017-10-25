Loyiso Gola appears on 50 Cents' show

TshisaLIVE

Loyiso Gola did the country proud last night.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

Comedian Loyiso Gola is flying the SA flag high in the States, and made his TV debut on 50 Cents' show on Tuesday night. 

Taking to social media, Loyiso thanked the US rapper  for the opportunity. 

"Thank you to @50cent for giving me the opportunity to do stand up on his TV show. Thank you for giving me my US TV debut. I had fun," he said. 

