TshisaLIVE

Pallance Dladla clears the air on his Isibaya future

25 October 2017 - 15:06 By TshisaLIVE
Pallance Dladla has been shooting several different productions, including Isibaya.
Pallance Dladla has been shooting several different productions, including Isibaya.
Image: Via Pallance's Instagram

Just months after returning to Isibaya, popular actor Pallance Dladla has hinted at possibly taking another break from the production to shoot other projects.

Pallance, who plays the role of Jabulani Zungu on the soapie, told TshisaLIVE that he could come and go depending on his work load. 

"When it comes to Isibaya, I have always approached my career where I do more than one project. That is for my creative growth that I work with different people on different productions. It is just a matter of scheduling. Like this year, I was not on Isibaya until August because I was shooting something else," he said.

Pallance explained that he was still a cast member of Isibaya, despite the breaks he took from filming.

"I am still there. I am still on Isibaya but it is the whole coming and going situation because of scheduling. I love different mediums and Isibaya is a soapie medium. There are other projects lined up so it's just organising my schedule at the moment and making sure there is no clashes. I will be coming in and out but we are still a family," he said.

Pallance's situation is similar to that of his close friend Sdumo Mtshali whose character was recently admitted to hospital and placed on life support, leading to speculation that he might be leaving the show.

Talking to TshisaLIVE, Sdumo said that he was working on several projects outside of Isibaya but fans should keep watching the show to learn his fate.

Earlier this year, Jessica Nkosi left the soapie for several weeks to pursue other projects, only to return two months later.

Dumisani Dlamini's daughter is flying the flag high in the States

Like most doting dads, veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini lights up with pride when he speaks about the waves his daughter, Doja Cat is making in the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Thickleeyonce shattered by SA Fashion Week hate

Popular photographer and plus-size model Lesego "Thickleeyonce" Legobane cried so hard at the social media hate following her SA Fashion Week ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'Bring back my emotions shem!' - Jerry Maake's return shakes Twitter

The Queen's Jerry Maake pulled a Stefano Dimera (waking up from the dead in a soapie) after Twitter was left shook after his onscreen death earlier ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

I'm just having fun, says Boity on collab with Nasty C

Boity has credited rapper Nasty C for giving her the confidence to possibly pursue a career in music, after the duo recorded a track together that ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter demands DNA tests at birth after another Utathako shock

Mzansi has just decided that it should be made compulsory for every child to have a DNA test at birth after yet another drama-filled episode of ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter rescues Fikile Mbalula after he asks if Migos is a fruit

Twitter is convinced that the only American celebrity known to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is Beyoncé, after he shared his confusion over American ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Busted! This video from the Soweto Derby is everything TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter shook by OPW couple moving in after 3 days TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter rescues Fikile Mbalula after he asks if Migos is a fruit TshisaLIVE
  4. Azania defends her daughter against cyberbullying TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Two men attack police officer with hammer
X