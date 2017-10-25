WATCH: Riky Rick pleads with South Africans to support Cassper's dream

Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick's bromance continues to grow by the day, as they publicly support and cheer each other on.

Riky's latest plea to South Africans to support Cassper's dream to #FillUpFNBStadium is one of the many ways he shows his love.

With only 37 days left before Cassper attempts to break records and make hip-hop history, his main distress is that he still doesn't have a headline sponsor for the show.

During one of his recent performances, Riky stopped mid-song to ask his fans to support Cassper and buy tickets to his Fill Up FNB Stadium concert.

"He's doing a concert on the 2nd of December and he doesn't even have one big sponsor. The biggest artist in this country, his name is Cassper Nyovest and he doesn't even have one big sponsor for his concert.

So we have two choices, it's either the people here stand up and go get sponsors to come to the table or we buy tickets and make sure we go to the stadium to show people that we can do it. With or without their money. Let's make sure we support one of our own."

Clearly touched by the gesture Cassper reposted the video with a sweet message for Riky.

"I love you Riky. Wow man. I can't get over this video. It's not every day your friends support you even when you're not looking. You're such a blessing in my life bro. I love you. Thank you #BossZonke," he said.

Watch the video below: