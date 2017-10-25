TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Riky Rick pleads with South Africans to support Cassper's dream

25 October 2017 - 09:55 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick's bromance keeps blossoming.
Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick's bromance keeps blossoming.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick's bromance continues to grow by the day, as they publicly support and cheer each other on.

Riky's latest plea to South Africans to support Cassper's dream to #FillUpFNBStadium is one of the many ways he shows his love.

With only 37 days left before Cassper attempts to break records and make hip-hop history, his main distress is that he still doesn't have a headline sponsor for the show.

During one of his recent performances, Riky stopped mid-song to ask his fans to support Cassper and buy tickets to his Fill Up FNB Stadium concert.

"He's doing a concert on the 2nd of December and he doesn't even have one big sponsor. The biggest artist in this country, his name is Cassper Nyovest and he doesn't even have one big sponsor for his concert.

So we have two choices, it's either the people here stand up and go get sponsors to come to the table or we buy tickets and make sure we go to the stadium to show people that we can do it. With or without their money. Let's make sure we support one of our own."

Clearly touched by the gesture Cassper reposted the video with a sweet message for Riky.

"I love you Riky. Wow man. I can't get over this video. It's not every day your friends support you even when you're not looking. You're such a blessing in my life bro. I love you. Thank you #BossZonke," he said. 

Watch the video below:

WATCH: Winnie Khumalo dismisses 'bedridden' reports

Despite having had a few health challenges this year, veteran singer Winnie Khumalo has never felt any better and has dismissed reports that she is ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Distruction Boyz hits back at 'album cover' haters

After almost shutting down the internet on Friday with the release of their debut album Gqom Is The Future, Distruction Boyz have taken time out from ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Azania's daughter speaks out on 'Migos scandal'

Azania Mosaka's daughter, Shamiso has come out to set the record straight on comments she made about being invited to chill with Migos members on ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Here's Tshepi Vundla's secret to her yummy-mommy body

After giving birth just one month ago, model Tshepi Vundla hit the red carpet for the opening of SA Fashion Week. And, served all sorts of body goals.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Dumisani Dlamini: Sarafina! doesn’t get the respect it deserves in SA

Sarafina! remains one of the most iconic stage plays and films from South Africa and yet Dumisani Dlamini, who played Crocodile, feels Mzansi doesn't ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Busted! This video from the Soweto Derby is everything TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter shook by OPW couple moving in after 3 days TshisaLIVE
  3. Azania defends her daughter against cyberbullying TshisaLIVE
  4. Could Botlhale’s performance really be the best in Idols history? TshisaLIVE
  5. Can we take a minute to discuss the gift that is Cassper's buff new look? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two men attack police officer with hammer
I lived to tell the tale: The faces of South Africa’s crime victims
X