Bassie shines at SA Fashion Week

26 October 2017 - 07:50 By TshisaLIVE
Bassie stole the show at SA Fashion Week.
All the fashionistas gathered on Wednesday night for the second night of SA Fashion Week and it was Basetsana Kumalo who stole the show when she made a surprise appearance on the ramp.

Wearing a purple evening dress, Bassie was modelling for Rubicon's Autumn/Winter 2018 collection.

"It was such fun and great nostalgia to be back on a catwalk after 23 years to wear the showstopper," said Bassie.

The crowd lapped her up and some even gave her a standing ovation.

