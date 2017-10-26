Bassie shines at SA Fashion Week
26 October 2017 - 07:50
All the fashionistas gathered on Wednesday night for the second night of SA Fashion Week and it was Basetsana Kumalo who stole the show when she made a surprise appearance on the ramp.
Wearing a purple evening dress, Bassie was modelling for Rubicon's Autumn/Winter 2018 collection.
"It was such fun and great nostalgia to be back on a catwalk after 23 years to wear the showstopper," said Bassie.
The crowd lapped her up and some even gave her a standing ovation.
