Bassie shines at SA Fashion Week

Nature fields of fantasy evoking nostalgia in a different time and place was the inspiration for #RubiconAutumnWinter18....it was such fun and great nostalgia to be back on a catwalk after 23 years to wear the showstopper. πŸ’πŸ’πŸ’πŸŒ·πŸŒ·πŸŒ·πŸŒΈπŸŒΈπŸŒΈ πŸ“Έ @princessshumi

A post shared by Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) on Oct 25, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT