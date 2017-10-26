TshisaLIVE

Doctors couldn't say how I survived, says Chad Saaiman on 2011 hijacking

26 October 2017 - 07:00 By TshisaLIVE
Chad Saaiman opens up about the attempted hijacking that left him in ICU.
Chad Saaiman opens up about the attempted hijacking that left him in ICU.
Image: Via Chad Saaiman Instagram

Musician Chad Saaiman has revealed that doctors were shocked at his miraculous recovery after he was shot in an attempted hijacking, which left him on life support. 

Speaking to DJ fresh on Metro FM on Wednesday, Chad said that those who treated him were amazed that he had survived his injuries, when many others had not, after bullets damaged five of his major organs. 

"They couldn't say how or why because people who have had similar or less injuries aren't here anymore. So, I'm blessed," he said.

He said that the injuries  had him fearing for his life and career, and he moved back home to recover for six months.

"There was a chance that I would never sing again, a chance that I would never be as active. You know when you have a strong support base and positive progressive attitude, I just got through it stronger than ever," he said. 

Chad said that he opened a case with police following the incident but nobody was brought to justice.

In an interview on KFM, shortly after the ordeal, Chad said that he was not bitter about crime in the country.

"I've always been about creating a positive influence, promoting faith and hope, and after this experience it doesn't make me sour at all. It makes me even happier to be alive. And even happier to be able to tell the story of what I've been through and just to be a living testimony you know?" 

Thickleeyonce shattered by SA Fashion Week hate

Popular photographer and plus-size model Lesego "Thickleeyonce" Legobane cried so hard at the social media hate following her SA Fashion Week ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'Bring back my emotions shem!' - Jerry Maake's return shakes Twitter

The Queen's Jerry Maake pulled a Stefano Dimera (waking up from the dead in a soapie) after Twitter was left shook after his onscreen death earlier ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Twitter demands DNA tests at birth after another Utathako shock

Mzansi has just decided that it should be made compulsory for every child to have a DNA test at birth after yet another drama-filled episode of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

I'm just having fun, says Boity on collab with Nasty C

Boity has credited rapper Nasty C for giving her the confidence to possibly pursue a career in music, after the duo recorded a track together that ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Thickleeyonce defends Gigi Lamayne: Stretch marks are normal

Thickleeyonce strongly defended Gigi Lamayne against a troll who mocked her for stretch marks on her thighs and buttocks.   The plus-size model, real ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Twitter rescues Fikile Mbalula after he asks if Migos is a fruit

Twitter is convinced that the only American celebrity known to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is Beyoncé, after he shared his confusion over American ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Thickleeyonce shattered by SA Fashion Week hate TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter rescues Fikile Mbalula after he asks if Migos is a fruit TshisaLIVE
  3. Azania's daughter speaks out on 'Migos scandal' TshisaLIVE
  4. Busted! This video from the Soweto Derby is everything TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter shook by OPW couple moving in after 3 days TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Going up: Adventurer grabs 100 balloons to soar over SA
The future looks bleak: Gigaba's budget speech in a nutshell
X