Doctors couldn't say how I survived, says Chad Saaiman on 2011 hijacking

Musician Chad Saaiman has revealed that doctors were shocked at his miraculous recovery after he was shot in an attempted hijacking, which left him on life support.

Speaking to DJ fresh on Metro FM on Wednesday, Chad said that those who treated him were amazed that he had survived his injuries, when many others had not, after bullets damaged five of his major organs.

"They couldn't say how or why because people who have had similar or less injuries aren't here anymore. So, I'm blessed," he said.

He said that the injuries had him fearing for his life and career, and he moved back home to recover for six months.

"There was a chance that I would never sing again, a chance that I would never be as active. You know when you have a strong support base and positive progressive attitude, I just got through it stronger than ever," he said.

Chad said that he opened a case with police following the incident but nobody was brought to justice.

In an interview on KFM, shortly after the ordeal, Chad said that he was not bitter about crime in the country.

"I've always been about creating a positive influence, promoting faith and hope, and after this experience it doesn't make me sour at all. It makes me even happier to be alive. And even happier to be able to tell the story of what I've been through and just to be a living testimony you know?"