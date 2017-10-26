Fans drag Cassper over 'poor support' tweet
Cassper Nyovest landed himself in hot water with fans this week when he reposted a message claiming South Africans do not support each other.
The rapper's followers did not take the claim lying down and accused him of being ungrateful and of blackmail.
The trouble started when Cassper agreed with a tweet, that claimed South Africans were poor at supporting each other.
As much as this hurts to read. This is very very true. Very true!!! https://t.co/TUobRfN9tF— #FillUpFnbStadium (@CassperNyovest) October 25, 2017
Fans flooded Cassper's with comments reminding him that it was because of their support that he filled up the Ticket Pro Dome and Orlando Stadium, and carved out a career in hip-hop.
I disagree, you wouldn't have filled the dome and Orlando stadium. SAns support what makes sense and a difference in their lives.— @Dilecious (@Dilecious10) October 25, 2017
South Africans helped you fill up the Dome and Orlando Stadium, manje uskhuluma kabi during the people.— Lifa (@MLifaro) October 25, 2017
Lento oyenzayo uybiza ngani? pic.twitter.com/z4tiWSVYVG
Another ting bra Nyovest, NO ONE owes you support bruh....just do your thing and move on pic.twitter.com/I77JMj85zk— baddest (@MisterPjay) October 25, 2017
@ZubayrTaylor25 this is blackmail, should I support something I don't like just because its South African?— lucky gwija (@lucky_gwija) October 25, 2017
Seems like akana dankie lomfana nje what does he mean by what he just uttered above😏 pic.twitter.com/5IrXUJgesk— Pinned tweet (@RealInno94) October 25, 2017
You're ungrateful and i am no longer going to buy your tickets.— Adriana (@Degraszi) October 25, 2017
Cassper returned to the platform to defend his comments, explaining that he was making a general observation about South Africans and was not talking about his own support.
"I'm not talking about people supporting me. Im talking about South Africans supporting South Africans. We are not the best at that, are we? Are you saying that because people support me I should just be happy and not speak about the lack of support others have?" he asked.
