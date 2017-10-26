TshisaLIVE

Fans drag Cassper over 'poor support' tweet

26 October 2017 - 10:19 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper was dragged for sharing a tweet claiming that South Africans don't support each other.
Cassper was dragged for sharing a tweet claiming that South Africans don't support each other.

Cassper Nyovest landed himself in hot water with fans this week when he reposted a message claiming South Africans do not support each other.

The rapper's followers did not take the claim lying down and accused him of being ungrateful and of blackmail. 

The trouble started when Cassper agreed with a tweet, that claimed South Africans were poor at supporting each other.

Fans flooded Cassper's with comments reminding him that it was because of their support that he  filled up the Ticket Pro Dome and Orlando Stadium, and carved out a career in hip-hop.

Cassper returned to the platform to defend his comments, explaining that he was making a general observation about South Africans and was not talking about his own support.

"I'm not talking about people supporting me. Im talking about South Africans supporting South Africans. We are not the best at that, are we? Are you saying that because people support me I should just be happy and not speak about the lack of support others have?" he asked.

