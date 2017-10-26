IN MEMES: Penny Penny & Nimrod Nkosi chat has Twitter in stitches
Fans nearly thought that Penny Penny was on a mission to find a missing father when Uthathako host Nimrod Nkosi showed up on his popular reality show on Wednesday evening.
But Nimrod was not on the show to run DNA tests, but interview Penny Penny in what was probably the funniest TV interview this year.
With every question about his music and success, Penny Penny became more hilarious until it took everything for Nimrod to not burst out laughing.
On social media, fans were also in tears as they shared hilarious memes and jokes recounting their favourite moments from the interview.
#PapaPennyAhee I'm done dude is Legend😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MVJXjX2o0g— mlungisi JeezY Zuma (@vikacleva) October 25, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee Nimrod is just like "TF you talking about nigga" pic.twitter.com/Hl5ZaSISHz— Gontse King Culture (@Gontse_Chuck) October 25, 2017
#papapennyahee "once you are popular,you earn a category of Jesus" lol even Nimrod ddnt understand this pic.twitter.com/xjU8G21SvF— Tumelo Mashiane (@toomellowmaSh) October 25, 2017
Nimrod:what was the recipe for ur success in music#PapaPennyAhee: thats a good answer? 😂😂😂 yes Papa butcher that english😂😂😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/6LWqTvdu2u— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) October 25, 2017
Papa penny to nimrod:you are gold🤣🤣🤣🤣nimrod: hai wena 🤣 #papaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/HrG7K2iVWD— Ndikhwine (@king_ndique) October 25, 2017
Thank you for me to invite you and coming... #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/emtxTLmhIk— Chaane (@PresChaane) October 25, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee Nimrod Nkosi trying to keep a straight face during dt interview bt failing miserably,on sum: pic.twitter.com/CeMhgGfHTj— I know a guy (@TerryVitamin) October 25, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee Guys Papa Penny is Everything— Lebogang 💋FOLOW BCK (@Angellebza) October 25, 2017
He is a ring
He is a church
He is a flower
He is Gold bone
He is on the same level with Jesus
Lol eish Nimrod shame uzoqina sbali sozofunda amasubtitle just to understand what he is trying to say #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/Qd0FjZlkpN— Sthe (@Sthembi12) October 25, 2017
They were also in tears when Penny Penny exclaimed that he would not buy a ring for his missus because he was her ring.
Papa Penny forever avoiding to buy things— Mpho Seleke (@mphoenhle_) October 25, 2017
"I don't buy my wife flowers because I am a flower"
Today he's a ring 😂😂 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/9YlrwYB1l6
#PapaPennyAhee "You're my ring"— Miyelani Rikhotso 😊 (@mimi_rikhotso) October 25, 2017
😂😂😂 #TrapaDrive pic.twitter.com/PfUqfBSNuK
#PapaPennyAhee engagement ring for who?wedding ring for what?😂😂😂😂Papa Penny ke ring self👏🙆 pic.twitter.com/71EczqsTjH— Fundile Adoons (@fundile_adoons) October 25, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee is just full of tricks:— Day-zer (@David71338366) October 25, 2017
Buy me flower- im a flower myself
Ring- im a ring
Go to church- im a church myself pic.twitter.com/or0qKeATUM
