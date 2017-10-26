TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Penny Penny & Nimrod Nkosi chat has Twitter in stitches

26 October 2017 - 09:12 By TshisaLIVE
Penny Penny had fans in tears during an interview with Nimrod Nkosi.
Fans nearly thought that Penny Penny was on a mission to find a missing father when Uthathako host Nimrod Nkosi showed up on his popular reality show on Wednesday evening.

But Nimrod was not on the show to run DNA tests, but interview Penny Penny in what was probably the funniest TV interview this year.

With every question about his music and success, Penny Penny became more hilarious until it took everything for Nimrod to not burst out laughing.

On social media, fans were also in tears as they shared hilarious memes and jokes recounting their favourite moments from the interview.

They were also in tears when Penny Penny exclaimed that he would not buy a ring for his missus because he was her ring.

