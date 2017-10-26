IN MEMES: Penny Penny & Nimrod Nkosi chat has Twitter in stitches

Fans nearly thought that Penny Penny was on a mission to find a missing father when Uthathako host Nimrod Nkosi showed up on his popular reality show on Wednesday evening.

But Nimrod was not on the show to run DNA tests, but interview Penny Penny in what was probably the funniest TV interview this year.

With every question about his music and success, Penny Penny became more hilarious until it took everything for Nimrod to not burst out laughing.

On social media, fans were also in tears as they shared hilarious memes and jokes recounting their favourite moments from the interview.