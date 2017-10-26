TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau: We are a broken society

26 October 2017 - 08:01 By Jessica Levitt
Khanyi says opening the conversation is important.
Image: Via Instagram

On Wednesday night Khanyi Mbau's new 13-part reality series made its debut on BET Africa and the media were invited to a exclusive pre-screening in Johannesburg.

After the first episode, Khanyi said she thought she was the best person for the job because her life has been an open secret.

"I'm life's best student. I've lived my life in the most honest way. I am one person who has evolved with time. When you are the biggest sinner people want to open up to you."

The show takes ordinary people and lets them reveal their biggest secret to not only their families, but South Africa. In the first episode a man revealed that he was molested as a child by a trusted family friend and was also confused about his sexuality, explaining that he liked men and women.

Khanyi said that after 13 gruelling episodes, she realised more than ever that society is broken.

"We need to open the dialogue. We are broken. Society is broken. I've become like Sis Dolly. I get messages all the time and stay in touch with some of the people who were on the show."

It airs every Wednesday at 21:30 on DStv channel 129.

