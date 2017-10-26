Khuli Chana crushing over Asanda will give you the feels
Celebrity couple Khuli Chana and Asanda Maku have been together for several years, have successful careers, and are parents to a gorgeous baby girl, but definitely know how to keep the spark alive.
The couple are always serving serious relationship goals on social media, and their dinner date last night was no different.
Khuli and Asanda decided to spend some quality time with each other, and the rapper missed his gal so much that he could not get over her natural beauty.
These pictures of him crushing over Asanda will make your heart beat faster!
During an interview with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk last year, Khuli described Asanda as his life partner.
He said that even though marriage was a dream for both of them, they were not in a rush.
“It’s something we aspire to. I know it’s a dream and I know we’ll get there someday.”
The rapper said that Asanda was his number one cheerleader and always supported his career.
Asanda and Khuli welcomed their baby girl, Nia Lefika in July 2013.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE