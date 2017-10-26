TshisaLIVE

Thigh-high boots & petal wings: Miss SA's 'protea dress' gets mixed reaction

26 October 2017 - 13:53 By Jessica Levitt
Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters unveils the national costume ahead of the Miss Universe competition.
Image: Supplied

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is headed to the Miss Universe pageant and unveiled her national costume on Thursday afternoon.

Wearing thigh-high boots and maroon "petals" attached to her arms, the official Miss SA account said the outfit was inspired by the national flower.

"Inspired by the protea, @demileighnp's national costume was designed by Malikah Hajee and Lloyd Kandlin and their team at The Costume Department."

The comment's section was immediately lit with everybody offering their opinions on the outfit.

"Love the whole costume! The boots make it a complete look and she will stand out amongst all the other contestants. The designer struck a too balance between creating something stunning and glamourous but without overpowering @demileighnp. It's incredible," said one fan.

"I’m about to cry. It’s so so beautiful! @demileighnp you’re bringing that title home," said Karishma Ramdev.

Others were not as impressed.

"Is this the actual costume she'll be wearing?" commented someone. "I rate heels instead of boots as well," said Angelique Marais.

Earlier this month Miss SA made changes to Miss SA runner up Adè van Heerden's Ndebele-inspired outfit after major public backlash.

She will be competing in Miss World while Demi-Leigh has opted for the Miss Universe title.

