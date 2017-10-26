TshisaLIVE

Three years on: No justice for Senzo Meyiwa

26 October 2017 - 13:10 By Karishma Thakurdin
Twitter has remembered Senzo Meyiwa through tributes.
Image: Via Instagram

Today marks three years since Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa was killed during an alleged robbery at his then girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus. 

As those close to him and fans across the country remember Senzo through tributes on social media, no arrests have been made by police. 

Police initially arrested a man just days after the shooting, however, he was later released and has filed a civil claim against the SAPS for R10-million for wrongful arrest. 

On the first anniversary of Senzo's death, Kelly penned an emotional blog post opening up the incident. 

Kelly said that when Senzo died her entire world was ripped from her, because the love she had for him was indescribable. 

"I was too heartbroken to say this then, but I am so sorry for your loss South Africa. I know that there will never be anyone else like him. I hope that you never forget him, as I know that I never could."

Twitter users have inundated social media with tributes and angry posts about his killers not being brought to book.

