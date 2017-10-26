Three years on: No justice for Senzo Meyiwa
Today marks three years since Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa was killed during an alleged robbery at his then girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus.
As those close to him and fans across the country remember Senzo through tributes on social media, no arrests have been made by police.
Police initially arrested a man just days after the shooting, however, he was later released and has filed a civil claim against the SAPS for R10-million for wrongful arrest.
On the first anniversary of Senzo's death, Kelly penned an emotional blog post opening up the incident.
Kelly said that when Senzo died her entire world was ripped from her, because the love she had for him was indescribable.
"I was too heartbroken to say this then, but I am so sorry for your loss South Africa. I know that there will never be anyone else like him. I hope that you never forget him, as I know that I never could."
Twitter users have inundated social media with tributes and angry posts about his killers not being brought to book.
In Loving memory of Senzo meyiwa. The justice department might have forgotten about you, and failed your family. but will never forget you.💔 pic.twitter.com/IhuoMx2Qqz— Zulu princess👸👸 (@ayanda_bianca6) October 26, 2017
#SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwaDay Our pride and joy R. I. P. pic.twitter.com/wlQFIlcy7V— Tumelo lephogole (@Tumi_Lephogole) October 26, 2017
3 years on and still no justice... RIP Senzo Meyiwa. 😞😞😞 pic.twitter.com/dvkkJeOcUs— Lawrence Nethonzhe (@lawnet58) October 26, 2017
Today marks 3 years since Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down by those thugs and still no justice for him #JusticeForSenzo #RIPNZORI pic.twitter.com/76xadbM0Bi— BucsForLife 1937Ⓜ️ (@davidmasindi) October 26, 2017
#MyCaptain #SenzoMeyiwa #PoliceBlunder No gunpowder residue tests were conducted on those found in the house the night you were murdered. pic.twitter.com/KvZS7wzZ76— Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) October 26, 2017
Can’t believe it’s already 3 years since #SenzoMeyiwa’s tragic death. What happened to his murderers, what to SAFA's statue made of guns? 😔😥— David Kappel (@kappilinho) October 26, 2017
on memory of the late #SenzoMeyiwa how can we forget the #notsenzosdad pose pic.twitter.com/woWrIrdqHm— Aninomaz (@NdumisoSeven) October 26, 2017
3 years on, the killers of #SenzoMeyiwa are yet to be caught. He was killed in front of 4 eye witnesses pic.twitter.com/jT27LuEz7Q— Makashule Gana 🇿🇦 (@Makashule) October 26, 2017
