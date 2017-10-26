Yay! Karlien and her baby girl are finally headed home
26 October 2017 - 13:24
After arriving early and a long stay in hospital, baby Elah and her mom, Karlien van Jaarsveld, are headed home.
Karlien made the announcement on social media alongside picture of herself and hubby Joe Breytenbach with their new bundle of joy.
"After 19 days on our way home. Thank you Jesus," she wrote.
Karlien gave birth on October 7 and even though baby Elah's arrival was early, Karlien couldn't hide her excitement.
"Unexpectedly but safely in the world in the cavity of God's hands. How can I ever say thank you Father? Your name (deserves) all the honour. She is beautiful. #Elah. 7th October 2017. Love you my Joeseph!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.
